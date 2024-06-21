OCEAN BAY PARK: All You Need is Love!

If I were Rip Van Winkle and suddenly awoke after being asleep for 20 years, I would know that it was June because the first thing I would recognize would be the scent of the wild roses.

Although the week after Memorial Day is usually low-key and quiet the dance card was full with a number of community events and parties and there was literally something for everyone.

On Saturday, June 8, the OBP FD Auxiliary hosted their annual Belmont Stakes fundraiser party. Sadly there was no Triple Crown winner this year, but that didn’t stop anyone from enjoying an evening on the bay. Some of us could not attend but sent “bets” in advance because we were all witnessing a tragedy at the WT Trailer Park – the home of Norine and Gary Thibault on Ontario. We were all assigned a character and asked to come in costume to help solve a heinous crime committed in the Park. I was Louella Deville, trailer park owner and a key suspect. The crime was solved and I was vindicated. The killer was Ginny Barley aka Deirdre Yevoli who also won the prize for best costume.

While we were solving a crime at the trailer park with hot dogs and beers, a very elegant birthday celebration took place on Huron Street at the home of Beatrice Kahn and Silverstein in honor of Arnold Kotzen’s 90th birthday. Happy Birthday, Arnie!

The Beatles sang, “All you need is Love” and OBP agrees. On Sunday, June 9 we kicked off Pride Month with a fantastic celebration sponsored by the Ocean Bay Park Association at Schooner Inn. There was music, OBP Pride shirts and swag for sale and to top it off a drag show. Thank you to everyone from our neighboring communities who came and showed their support. Thank you OBPA President Karen Kee and the committee headed by Brett Brubaker. OBP has always known that love is love and we are proud to show it.

Congratulations to Max Werner Breukner-Humphreys, who we all know as just Max. As a little kid, he could always be found helping at the firehouse. He grew up, joined the OBP FD, and married the girl of his dreams, Paulina Zymon. Fellow firefighters Bonnie Errico and Mitch Lumagi attended the wedding in Chicago and said it was beautiful.

Save the date: Fran Miller’s Annual Art and Craft Show will be held on June 29 at Schooner Inn. It’s always fun to see what blast from the past Fran has added to the streaming slide show and remember “the way we were.”