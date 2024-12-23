Town of Islip to Hold Town-wide Public Workshops for “TOI-360” Comprehensive Plan

How can the Town of Islip’s Comprehensive Plan shape our futures for the better? A series of public workshops will explore the matter.

The Town of Islip has recently started developing TOI-360, its Comprehensive Plan. This plan aims to guide the community’s growth and development over the next twenty years and beyond. It will address issues like sprawl and congestion while promoting coordinated development and informed infrastructure investment.

TOI-360 will incorporate community input gathered through various engagement opportunities throughout the process, including online surveys and in-person meetings. Three online surveys are available for the public at www.TOI360.com through January 31, 2025.

The first Town-wide workshop will be held in the Auditorium of Town Hall West, 401 Main Street, Islip, on January 8, 2025, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The workshop aims to inform the public about the planning process, present a snapshot of the Town’s existing conditions, introduce key themes and preliminary goals, and hear from the public what their priorities are for the Town. This is an important opportunity to contribute to shaping the Comprehensive Plan. Everyone is welcome!

For more information on the planning process, please visit www.TOI360.com or call the Planning Department at 631-224-5450. The website will be regularly updated with event details, draft documents, and other essential information. Residents are also encouraged to sign up for email updates on TOI360.com to stay informed about this transformative initiative.