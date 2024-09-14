OCEAN BAY PARK: Wrapping Summer Up

Wrapping Summer Up?

How can this be my last column, and where did the summer of 2024 go? It’s hard to believe that soon, the day that teachers and students dread, the start of the new school year will be here. Wasn’t it just yesterday that they sang “School’s Out for Summer”? Here in Ocean Bay Park, Steven Jaffe is singing “School’s out Forever” because he is officially retired after 32 years as an NYC Public School teacher! Steve taught elementary school for 22 years and middle school for ten and is now looking forward to spending his time fishing, surfing, and paddle boarding.

This year’s Ocean Bay Park Association virtual auction fundraiser was hugely successful. It was followed by the OBPA Community Fair at the Schooner Inn on Saturday, August 17. The theme was Pirate Party, and Lisa Jaffe and her crew of volunteers turned the Schooner into Pirates of the Great South Bay! There was a photo booth, face painting, tattoos (temporary, of course), food, fun games, and more for all ages. The big winners of the day were Community Manager Paul Brincat and his wife JoAnne, who won the 50-50 and the Ooni pizza oven. Thank you, Paul Mohring, for hosting the Fair at the Schooner again. Gratitude and thanks to all the local businesses here on Fire Island and the mainland who donated the goods and services that were auctioned off and all the volunteers who solicited prizes, decorated, set up and broke down, face painted, and more. You all made this one of the highlights of the summer here in the Park.

I am sad to report that Ocean Bay Park Fire Department Chief Mike Horton answered his last alarm. Mike joined the OBP FD as a teenager in 1975 and served as Chief of the Department for over 30 years. His dedication to the fire service was unwavering despite battling pancreatic cancer. May Chief Horton’s memory and service inspire others. I know the entire OBP community sends our condolences to his wife, Juanita, the Horton family, and the OBP FD and Auxiliary members.

OBP FD Auxiliary president MaryAnne Reuther has asked me to sincerely thank the community for its continued support of our Fire Department and Auxiliary. Starting with the Auxiliary’s May Plant Sale and all the events in between, the funds they raise go to support the efforts of the OBP FD. Their next event is a Sunset Happy Hour on Sunday, September 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations are $10 a person and BYOB.

Save the Dates: