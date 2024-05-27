Anastasia Ledwith (1966-2024)

Legendary DJ Anastasia Ledwith, lovingly known as Stacey, was the premier DJ in the Gay world. For the past 20 years she spun at the nightclub Cherry’s in Cherry Grove. She also spun for many annual Gay events around the country, including the White Party in Miami, the Asbury Park Lesbian Festival, The Dinah event in Palm Springs, the SAGE Woman’s Dance, and the HRC and Imperial Court events, as well as many of the Arts Project tea dances and end-of-season balls. She also DJ’d for the first three years at the annual Women’s Pride in the Pines, at Henrietta Hudson, Stonewall Bar, and many afterparties that followed the NYC Pride Parade.

At 2 a.m. on March 2, she was riding her scooter home from a gig at Phoenix Bar when she was tragically hit by a Mack oil truck on West 76th Street in Manhattan and died at the age of 57.

Hundreds attended her wake and funeral service at Cassidy Funeral Home in Mineola. Stacey grew up in Wading River where her parents Irene and Anthony Mola and brother Jason reside.

She and Valerie T. Perez married in 2016 and lived together in both New York City and Cherry Grove.

A memorial party for Stacey will be held at Cherry’s on Sunday, June 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. A new dance floor will be named in her honor and her ashes will be scattered in the Great South Bay.