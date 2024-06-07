Take the Train This Summer, The More Relaxing Way to Get to Fire Island

Long Island Rail Road President Rob Free speaks at the podium, flanked by Discover Long Island’s Kristen Reynolds and Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri to his left as well as Fire Island National Seashore Superintendent Alexcy Romero and Stephanie Sherman of Davis Park Ferry to his right.

On a beautiful Tuesday morning following Memorial Day, the Watch Hill Ferry Terminal was the setting for a press conference featuring Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri, Davis Park Ferry co-owner Stephanie Sherman, Long Island Rail Road President Rob Free, Discover Long Island President and CEO Kristen Reynolds, and Fire Island National Seashore Superintendent Alexcy Romero, touting all Long Island has to offer and the ease of train travel to get there.

And just in time for summer, the LIRR reminded riders of a new expanded schedule to make travel easier, the many discount offerings to make the trip more affordable, and different packages to entice first-time visitors – and encourage regulars and residents to explore.

Mayor Pontieri said, “Come visit Patchogue! You can walk from the train to take the ferry to the beach, without having to sit in traffic. For all intents and purposes, we’re an oceanfront community, easily accessible by boat. We have so much to offer!”

The Davis Park Ferry’s Stephanie Sherman agreed, noting that over the 54 years she has been involved in the ferry, she’s watched countless people walk from the train to the ferry, especially the Watch Hill ferry, and remembers having hats and shirts that said “Take the Train to the Ferry!”

“The train is the quickest and easiest way to get to the ferry,” said Sherman. “Together, they’re amazingly fun – and so much better than sitting in traffic to get to the beach!”

“When you think of beaches, sun and solitude, many people think of the Fire Island National Seashore,” said FINS Superintendent Romero. “You’re off to a great day when you take the ferry. It’s a great way to start the summer season.”

Kristen Reynolds of Discover Long Island added, “We’re coming off a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, which is music to the ears of so many local businesses. Tourism on Long Island is a $6.6 billion industry. There is no better way to get to your destination than by taking the Rail Road. There is always something new to discover on Long Island, and so many opportunities to get there by train or using bikeshare to help you get the best experience.”

“There are a lot of great things happening in Patchogue,” said LIRR President Rob Free, who grew up in Patchogue and spent many summers at Davis Park. “What’s better than summer on Long Island? We have incredible deals and packages to get there and provide incredibly reliable service. The LIRR is the best way to explore everything Long Island has to offer this summer.”

As a regular rider of the LIRR and lifelong Davis Parker, I know that taking the train to the beach is a no-brainer. Rather than sitting in traffic – maybe missing the boat – I have a comfortable ride where I can work, read, listen to music, hang out with old friends or new, and look forward to a relaxed arrival. Happy summer riding!