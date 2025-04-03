Talisman-Barrett Beach Dock Closed Due to Winter Ice Damage; Reduced Services Predicted for Summer Season

Due to damage sustained from ice over the 2024/2025 winter season, the Talisman-Barrett Beach dock in Fire Island National Seashore is closed to all public use.

The National Park Service (NPS) anticipates the dock will be closed through the busy summer season and there is currently no timeline for restoration. NPS staff are assessing the extent of the damage to determine the best course of action.

The dock sustained substantial damage due to ice flows on the Great South Bay during the very cold 2024-25 winter season. Boaters planning to visit the Talisman–Barrett Beach location should plan to anchor in the bay to access the area.

Boaters should be aware that the water depth in the vicinity of the Talisman dock is extremely shallow, and caution is advised in the area.

No temporary floating dock will be installed.

Due to the dock’s damage, public restroom facilities at Talisman-Barrett Beach will be limited. Visitors should pack out any trash they bring.

Additionally, there will be no lifeguards at Talisman-Barrett Beach this season. For safety, it is recommended that all swimmers use guarded beaches at Watch Hill or Sailors Haven.

“We understand that the Talisman dock and beach are important resources for the community,” said Deputy Superintendent Scott McCormick. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we evaluate the damage and explore possible solutions. Safety remains our top priority, and we will provide updates as soon as more information becomes

available.”

Updates will be posted to Fire Island National Seashore’s website, under the “Current Conditions” page.