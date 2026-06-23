South Side Sportsmen’s Club’s History to Be Explored on June 28

For those curious about the history of their community, the presentation “History of the South Side Sportsmen’s Club and Town of Islip” will explore one of Islip’s most influential yet often overlooked stories. The program will take place on Sunday, June 28, at 1 p.m. at the Connetquot River State Park Preserve.

Islip Township Historian George Munkenbeck and Friends of Connetquot Historic Director Ed Gross, two local historians whose passion for preserving and sharing Islip’s past has made them invaluable resources for the community, will lead the discussion. Together, they will guide attendees through the history of the South Side Sportsmen’s Club and its role in shaping the town of Islip.

According to Janet Soley the president of Friends of Connetquot, many residents are unfamiliar with the history that surrounds them.

“We do not teach our children the history of our community,” Soley said. “The story of Islip is rich in drama, intrigue, espionage, piracy, politics, and money.”

That story begins along the Connetquot River, where the Nicolls Grist Mill was built in the 1750s. Decades later, Liff Snedecor opened the Snedecor Tavern in 1820, creating a destination for travelers heading east along the South Country Road by stagecoach. The tavern quickly became popular among wealthy New Yorkers who traveled to the area to fish the Connetquot River and hunt in the surrounding woodlands.

As demand grew, the tavern became more than a stopping point. In 1866, patrons purchased the tavern and hundreds of surrounding acres, forming the South Side Sportsmen’s Club of Long Island.

According to Soley, the club’s influence extended far beyond recreation. As members spent increasing amounts of time in the area, houses were built nearby for their families. In 1868, the Club became accessible through its own railroad stop known as Club House.

This transformed Islip into what became known as Long Island’s first Gold Coast community, home to families including the Bournes, Carnegies, Cuttings, Havemeyers, Hollins, Tiffanys, Vanderbilts, and many others.

Visitors can follow in the footsteps of many historic world leaders who hiked the park’s trails and fished in the Connetquot River. Frequent Club guests included Ulysses S. Grant, Herbert Hoover, Chester Arthur, Daniel Webster, Oscar Wilde, Martin Van Buren, and Teddy Roosevelt. South Side Sportsmen’s Club was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. The 3,473-acre sanctuary of Connetquot River State Park Preserve became the first NY State Preserve in 1978.

The June 28 presentation will also examine the club’s broader role in conservation and community development. The first article of the club’s constitution states, “This club is established for the protection of game birds and fish and for the promotion of social intercourse among its members.” The goal of this program is a combination of education, preservation and community engagement. Founding members of conservation groups such as the Audubon Society, Ducks Unlimited and Trout Unlimited were also members of the South Side Sportsmen’s Club of Long Island.

For longtime residents, local history enthusiasts, and newcomers alike, the event offers a chance to reflect on the preserve’s origins and deepen appreciation for the legacy that continues to shape Islip today. Friends of Connetquot members may attend as a membership benefit. Non-members may attend for $5 per person, payable at the door. Seasonal parking rates apply. Additional information is available at friendsofconnetquot.org.