Tens Across the Board: Why Ballroom Culture Belongs at the Center of LGBTQ+ History

If America were handing out scores for the stories it chooses to remember, LGBTQ+ ballroom culture would earn a verdict without hesitation: tens across the board.

Instead, it is too often treated as a footnote, dance style, meme, or catchphrase detached from its creators. In conversations about the milestones that paved the way for queer liberation, ballroom is frequently overlooked, though it is one of the most influential cultural movements in modern LGBTQ+ history.

That omission does more than erase a subculture. It obscures the creativity, resilience, and leadership of Black and Latino queer communities who built spaces of belonging when society often denied them one.

The roots of ballroom stretch back more than a century. Drag balls were held in New York City by the late 19th and early 20th centuries, particularly in Harlem, where gender-nonconforming performers and LGBTQ+ people found opportunities for expression despite widespread discrimination. But the modern ballroom scene—the network of houses, categories, competitions, and chosen families recognized today—emerged in the late 1960s and early 1970s, as Black and Latino LGBTQ+ New Yorkers transformed earlier traditions into something entirely their own.

No figure embodies that evolution more than Crystal LaBeija. After speaking out against racism in predominantly white drag pageants, she and Lottie LaBeija founded the House of LaBeija, widely recognized as the first modern ballroom house. Their vision spread throughout New York and eventually around the world.

The word “house” might sound like a physical place, but in ballroom it is much more meaningful. A house is a chosen family, a community led by “mothers” or “fathers” who mentor members, offer emotional support, nurture talent, and, in many cases, provide stability for LGBTQ+ people whose biological families have rejected them. Members compete together at balls, but their relationships extend beyond the runway.

Over decades, houses such as the House of Xtravaganza, House of Ninja, House of Pendavis, House of Ebony, and House of Mizrahi became institutions, producing generations of performers whose influence extended to fashion, dance, music, and television.

At ballroom events, competitors “walk” across categories judged on style, performance, presentation, and execution. One of the best-known is “realness,” in which participants embody identities or social roles with extraordinary conviction, reflecting both artistry and the realities of navigating a marginalizing society. Voguing, with its poses, fluid transitions, storytelling, and precision, evolved in this environment into an iconic dance form that celebrates confidence, creativity, and control—but ballroom is about far more than dance.

It is a culture of language, fashion, music, mutual aid, and reinvention. It gave people denied acceptance a place to define themselves on their own terms. On the ballroom floor, participants could become executives, models, military officers, socialites, or icons. In those moments, performance became a declaration of dignity.

The movement’s legends remain indispensable to understanding its impact. Willi Ninja brought voguing to international attention through his technique and influence on fashion. Pepper LaBeija became one of ballroom’s most celebrated house mothers and historians. Angie Xtravaganza nurtured generations of LGBTQ+ youth through leadership and care, while Dorian Corey offered reflections on identity, survival, and performance that still inform audiences decades later.

Their brilliance unfolded during one of the darkest chapters in American public health. The HIV/AIDS epidemic devastated ballroom communities throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. Many performers, organizers, and house leaders died from AIDS-related illnesses while governments and institutions failed to respond with urgency. Houses became not only competitive teams but also care networks, offering companionship, assistance, and emotional support to members confronting illness, discrimination, and loss.

Any account of ballroom history that ignores this crisis overlooks a defining reality: beneath the glamour and pageantry lay survival and collective care.

For many outside the community, the first glimpse into this world came through Paris Is Burning, Jennie Livingston’s landmark documentary filmed in the late 1980s and released in 1991. Featuring Pepper LaBeija, Dorian Corey, Angie Xtravaganza, and Venus Xtravaganza, the film documented the artistry, aspirations, humor, and hardships of ballroom while preserving an invaluable historical record.

Ballroom’s influence on mainstream culture is undeniable. Madonna’s 1990 hit “Vogue” introduced voguing globally, drawing from a dance form developed within Black and Latino LGBTQ+ ballroom communities and featuring dancers José Gutierez Xtravaganza and Luis Camacho Xtravaganza. The song sparked interest while raising discussions about attribution and cultural recognition.

More than three decades later, ballroom continues shaping contemporary art. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” celebrates Black queer musical traditions, house music, and ballroom influences with homage. Television series such as Pose brought unprecedented visibility to transgender performers and dramatized ballroom life during the height of the AIDS crisis, while Legendary showcased ballroom competition and talent for a new generation of viewers.

Everyday language carries ballroom’s imprint. Expressions such as “reading,” “shade,” “serving,” and “legendary” entered popular culture through communities rarely credited for their innovations. Countless people repeat these phrases without realizing where they came from or whose experiences shaped them.

That pattern isn’t unique. Throughout American history, Black, Latino, transgender, and queer communities have often led cultural innovation while receiving recognition only years later, if at all.

Remembering ballroom, therefore, is not simply an exercise in nostalgia. It is an act of historical accuracy.

As we celebrate Pride Month, public attention turns to legal victories, landmark protests, and policy debates. Yet history is also made in community centers, on dance floors, and within chosen families. Ballroom created spaces where people facing racism, homophobia, transphobia, poverty, and the AIDS crisis could find affirmation, artistry, and belonging.

Its legacy proves that performance can be political, glamour can coexist with resistance, and joy can become an act of defiance.

The history deserves more than a passing reference during Pride Month or a pop culture callback. It deserves a place in our understanding of America itself. And for that achievement, there is only one score worthy of the ballroom floor: Tens. Across. The Board!