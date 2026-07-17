Smoke on the Water: Things To Do on Fire Island and Along the Great South Bay July 18-26

Run to the Pump 5k

Saturday, July 18 (9 a.m.)

Join the Bay Shore Fire Department Engine Company at the Run to the Pump 5 K. The main run starts at 9 a.m. at Walker Beach in Brightwaters, with a free run at 8:30 a.m. Beer as well as food from the Impractical Smokers food truck will be served from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be raffles, an award ceremony, and a sponsorship after-party after the race. Proceeds benefit the members of the Bay Shore Engine Company No. 1, which is a volunteer, not-for-profit community fire service that provides fire prevention and suppression to the residents covering the Bay Shore and Brightwaters area for over 100 years. For tickets, visit https://events.elitefeats.com

Bio Blitz

Saturday, July 18 (10 a.m.-Noon)

Connetquot River State Park Preserve will host Bio Blitz, a family-friendly program that invites participants to help document the park’s biodiversity through citizen science. Using the iNaturalist app, attendees will photograph plants, animals, and fungi throughout the preserve, contributing observations that support real scientific research. The guided program offers a hands-on way to explore nature while learning about the variety of species found within the park. The program is $4, and an $8 vehicle parking fee applies. Space is limited, and advance registration through Eventbrite is required. Participants are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes before the program begins. For more information or to register, visit Eventbrite.com or https://parks.ny.gov/visit/events/bio-blitz

Doggie U Dog Days of Summer Open House & Fair

Saturday, July 18 (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Ready to see what your dog is truly capable of? Come celebrate the Dog Days of Summer at Doggie U K9 Academy’s Open House & Pet Fair! Get a firsthand look at our elite indoor facility at 1515 5th Industrial Court, Bay Shore. Meet our expert trainers, try activities with your dog, and check out exciting pet vendors. From family companions to national agility champions, we help Long Island dogs build focus and confidence. Come see what the Doggie U family is all about! Admission is free.

Meet & Greet with A.M. Gittlitz & “Metropolitans”

Saturday, July 18 (Noon – 4 p.m.)

Come to Tiny Raccoon Books in Sayville to meet the store’s friend and author A.M. Gittlitz and chat with him about his book, “Metropolitans: New York Baseball, Class Struggle, and the People’s Team.” Copies of the book will be for sale, and A.M. will sign them. We will be in front of the store if weather permits. A love letter to a franchise and a thrilling study of New York City, Metropolitans traces the electric and calamitous history of the New York Mets. Metropolitans is for Mets fans, New York partisans, and everyone interested in the Mobius strip dynamic of sports and politics, the history of the national game, or the beautiful contradiction of baseball itself: a middle-class game owned by billionaires, in which the players—like the spectators—look to traverse the diamond and ultimately escape its many dangers. Along the way, A.M. Gittlitz reintroduces us to an eccentric cast of Metsian characters: Joan Payson, the first woman to buy a Major League Baseball team; a young Tom Seaver with an interest in progressive politics; and the contentious but beloved Mike Piazza. Tiny Raccoon Books is located at 277 Railroad Ave. in Sayville.

Antique & Classic Car Show

Sunday, July 19 (10 a.m.)

Sagtikos Manor will host its annual Antique & Classic Car Show, bringing together a collection of vintage and classic automobiles on the historic estate grounds. Visitors can explore vehicles from a variety of eras, meet local car enthusiasts and vote for their favorite entries in the People’s Choice Awards, with awards presented to the top four finishers. The event offers a chance to admire automotive history while enjoying one of Long Island’s oldest historic landmarks. General admission is $3 for adults, and children ages 5 and younger are admitted free. Car show registration is $10 in advance or $15 the day of the event, while stock vehicles from 1950 and earlier may register at no cost. For more information, visit sagtikosmanor.org or contact Dennis Subbiondo at 631-682-9114.

Performance with “Not Ms. Rachel”

Sunday, July 19 (10:15-11 a.m.)

Ms. Rachel has become a beloved favorite in households everywhere. While the original Ms. Rachel won’t be joining us, we’re thrilled to bring that same joyful spirit to our community! Join us at the Saltaire Library for a lively, Ms. Rachel–inspired performance by Long Island–based children’s entertainer Gabrielle Freeman, featuring music, movement, and fun. It’s a perfect program for little ones and their caregivers to sing, play, and learn together. Registration is free and can be completed at the saltairerecreation.com/library.

Islip Summer Concert Series: Nina Et Cetera

Sunday, July 19 (2 p.m.)

The Islip Arts Council is hosting the 2026 Free Summer Concert Series as part of its Free Summer Arts in the Parks. Every Sunday at 2pm in July and August, the Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park’s Lower Carriage House will host the concerts, featuring a new band each week. This week’s featured band is the folk rock band Nina Et Cetera. Come spend a Sunday afternoon at the beautiful Bayard Cutting Arboretum, where live music takes place at the Lower Carriage House overlooking the Connetquot River. Be sure to bring your own chair! A parking fee is in effect.

Fire Island Dance Festival

July 18 & 19

The Fire Island Dance Festival returns to Fire Island Pines on July 18 and 19, bringing world-class dance performances to a waterfront stage overlooking the Great South Bay. The annual event combines acclaimed dance performances with the unique setting of Fire Island, drawing audiences together for a weekend of artistry, community, and philanthropy. The festival serves as a fundraiser for Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS that provides support to people affected by HIV/AIDS and other critical health challenges. Leadership and patron ticket packages include cocktails and a DJ party at Whyte Hall. Tickets may be purchased online or in person at the Pines Harbor. Additional information and ticket details are available at https://dradance.org/

Monday Night Book Bingo

Monday, July 20 (7-7:45 p.m.)

Join the Saltaire Library, 105 Broadway Ave., Saltaire, for weekly Monday Night Book Bingo, a treasured tradition in the town. The event combines the excitement of Bingo with the joy of reading, bringing together the little minds of Saltaire. Each Bingo features three lively rounds of play, and every child has the chance to win a brand-new book to take home and keep! This exciting game is fun for all ages and a great way to be part of the Fire Island community. Cost at the time of registration: $20 per class. Bingo will occur weekly on Mondays from July 6 through August 24. For more details, visit saltairerecreation.com/library.

Marvelous Monarchs

Tuesday, July 21 (10-11:30 a.m.)

Learn about the heroes of the butterfly world at the Connetquot River State Park Preserve! Learn about the heroes of the butterfly world! In collaboration with Master Gardeners, learn all about Monarch Butterflies and their role in our ecosystem! Tickets are $4 per child upon arrival. $8 parking fee is in effect at this time! Space is limited! A reservation on Eventbrite is required.

Davis Park Storytimes

Tuesday, July 21 (11 a.m.- Noon)

Take a break from the beach and join the Saltaire Library on the boardwalk for a splashy family storytime in the shade! No registration required.

Islip Brown Bag Concert Series: Lady Blue Sax Quartet

Tuesday, July 21 (12-2 p.m.)

The Islip Arts Council is hosting the 2026 Free Brown Bag Concert Series as part of its Free Summer Arts in the Parks. The concerts will take place Tuesdays through mid-July to mid-August at 12pm at the Bay Shore Band Shell. Bring a lunch and enjoy the music! This week’s band is the Lady Blue Sax Quartet, playing everything from classical to contemporary.

Great South Bay Music Festival

July 23-25

There is only one Great South Bay Music Festival, and it happens at Shorefront Park in Patchogue. Headline acts like Gov’t Mule, My Morning Jacket, and Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers—as well as a number of rising-star musicians are part of what set this music festival apart from the others. Visit greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com for additional information and to purchase tickets.

American Ethos

Thursday, July 23 (6 p.m.)

The Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library will welcome concert pianist Carolyn Enger for a special performance of American Ethos. The program explores the diverse voices and cultural influences that have shaped American music, highlighting composers from a variety of backgrounds, including contemporary artists and those whose work has often been overlooked. Through her performance, Enger celebrates the unique spirit of America and the many traditions that make up the nation’s musical history. Registration is required, and attendees must have a library card to register. For more information, visit bsbw.librarycalendar.com or call 631-665-4350.

Keeping Long Island Beautiful: Uniting Efforts to Clean, Restore, and Steward Our Island

Friday, July 24 (9-11 a.m.)

Save the Great South Bay will host Keeping Long Island Beautiful: Uniting Efforts to Clean, Restore, and Steward Our Island at The View, 3 Consuelo Place, Oakdale. This free speaker series brings together municipal leaders, educators, environmental nonprofits, civic associations, businesses, and volunteer groups for an interactive discussion about protecting and beautifying Long Island’s communities. The program features a moderated panel followed by an open audience conversation exploring successful cleanup initiatives, environmental stewardship, volunteer coordination, and new opportunities for collaboration. Admission is free, but registration is required due to limited seating. For more information or to register, visit https://givebutter.com/beautifyli

Ebb & Flow

Through July 26, Saturdays and Sundays (Noon-4 p.m.)

Ebb and Flow, the art of John Cino and Lisa Stanko, is the exhibit at the BAFFA Art Gallery in July, held in the historic Gillette House at 47 Gillette Ave in Sayville. Exhibit hours are noon to 4 p.m. on weekends, July 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26, with an artists’ reception on July 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibit is free, though donations are welcome.

Find more events in our most recent edition of Fire Island News.

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