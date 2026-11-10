American Flags Planted in Honor of the 17 Veterans Lost to Suicide Daily

Over 100 Long Islanders, including veterans and their families, planted dozens of Groups of 17 American flags, more than 700 in all, representing the 17 veterans who lose their lives to suicide every day in the United States, on the lawn of the Association for Mental Health and Wellness (MHAW) in Ronkonkoma on Nov. 10, just prior to the Veterans Day holiday.

In collaboration with the Philanthropy Network of NY, the event, “Flags for Heroes: A Veterans Day Call for Hope and Healing,” honored those who have died by suicide, raised awareness of the mental health challenges facing Veterans, and highlighted the importance of peer support and community connections.

“Each flag is an opportunity to ask a Veteran how they’re doing,” said Bridget Mantello, Director of Development, Outreach and Veterans Affairs for the Association for Mental Health & Wellness. “We want to start a conversation to make sure that there are way fewer flags on the lawn for sad reasons and way more flags on the lawn for happy reasons.”

The flags also served as a reminder that the true number of veterans lost to suicide may be even higher when accounting for active-duty service members, Reservists, National Guard members, and underreporting.

Among the participants was Kevin W. Hertell, a U.S. Air Force Veteran and founder of the Suicide Awareness & Remembrance (SAR) Flag, which he created after his cousin, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Dean, died by suicide in 2016. Hertell has dedicated himself to raising awareness of Veteran suicide, combating the stigma surrounding mental health treatment, and honoring the lives of service members lost to suicide.

“It’s been stigmatized in our country for so long, and it’s been perpetuated by us. It’s important for us to flip the script and to bring it out of the dark and into the light to talk about it,” said Hertell. “Simply by talking about it, it allows people to understand that it’s okay not to be okay. They’re not alone.”

Hertell carried the SAR Flag, a symbol he created to unite Veterans, their families, and organizations working to prevent suicide. His organization participates in remembrance ceremonies, flag raisings, and awareness events throughout the year. This collaboration brings together organizations committed to supporting Veterans and encouraging those struggling with mental health challenges to seek help.

Also participating was James Carney, Senior Veteran Peer Mentor at MHAW and a U.S. Navy Veteran, who works directly with Veterans through the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Project, a program of MHAW, that provides confidential, Veteran-to-Veteran support for those experiencing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and other challenges associated with military service. The program is named in memory of Joseph P. Dwyer, an Army combat medic from Mount Sinai, Long Island, who served in Iraq and died at age 31 after struggling with PTSD. Established in Suffolk County in 2012, the Dwyer Project connects Veterans with fellow Veterans who understand their experiences, offering individual and group support to help them navigate the transition to civilian life.

The Association for Mental Health and Wellness is a Suffolk County-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through mental health education, advocacy and support services. Through its Suffolk County United Veterans program, MHAW provides housing assistance, crisis prevention, peer support and other resources to Veterans and their families. Its Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Project offers confidential, Veteran-led support groups throughout Suffolk County, helping Veterans address mental health challenges and successfully reintegrate into civilian life. For more information, visit www.mhaw.org.