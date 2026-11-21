The Town of Islip’s $306.5 million operating budget for 2027 took effect automatically on Nov. 20 after the Town Board let the statutory deadline pass without a vote.

Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter moved to adopt the spending plan at a Nov. 5 public hearing that lasted eight minutes, but no board member seconded the motion. The board then took no action at its Nov. 17 meeting beyond approving an accompanying capital plan for various projects, leaving the budget and the capital plan to become law on their own.

This marks the second straight year Islip’s financial plans took effect without board approval.

The budget is $17.6 million, or 6%, higher than this year’s budget. The property tax levy rises even more, by nearly 12% to $177.9 million, exceeding the state’s 2% cap for the third straight year.

The owner of a home assessed at $400,000 will pay $907 in town taxes next year, an increase of $135, or about 17.5%.

“As Supervisor of the Town of Islip for the past 11 years, I have always strived to ensure that our Town budget is tax-cap compliant, being always mindful of the high cost of living here on Long Island,” said Carpenter in a released statement about the 2027 budget.

Carpenter added that inflation and changes to the state pension system known as Tier 6 forced a harder decision.

“We were faced with a choice — pierce the cap and raise taxes or lay off a large portion of our employees.”

Earlier this month, Comptroller Robert Kordic attributed $15.2 million of the growth to costs the town cannot avoid. A new garbage collection contract adds $4.4 million, and contractual salary increases add $3.8 million. Debt service and health insurance together add $5.7 million, while pension payments add $1.3 million.

Carpenter acknowledged the political cost of her choice.

“I will always make the decisions that I believe protect the long-term future of our residents, even when doing what is right can be difficult and unpopular.”

She further added that she understands “in this difficult financial climate any increase is unwelcome,” but stressed that the town line makes up only about 5% of a typical homeowner’s bill. School districts account for nearly 70%.

Two board members said they could not support the plan.

Councilman Michael McElwee said Carpenter prepared the budget “without meaningful input from her fellow town board members.”

Councilman John Lorenzo stated, “Residents are already facing a serious affordability crisis.”

Carpenter rejected the idea that the board was shut out.

“They have had [the budget] since Sept. 15, when the comptroller shared it with everyone,” she said. “There was plenty of opportunity [for feedback].”By contrast, Brookhaven has managed to stay under the tax cap with a 1.7% levy increase due to immense grant funding; Babylon approved a 5.8% levy hike on a $218.3 million plan by removing planned salary raises for elected officials, and Huntington is likely to pass 39 last-minute amendments by default to cut a nearly 20% levy hike down toward its 2.68% cap ahead of a special reconsideration vote.

Islip Town Democrats said in a statement that other Long Island towns attempted to navigate similar financial challenges, while Islip’s Republican-controlled board refused to deliberate and vote.