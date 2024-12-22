Newspaper cover

The Parks Foundation of Islip Town Serenity Garden VIP Preview Event

By Photos by Craig Low Posted on
Islip Parks Foundation VIP event 11/14 24
The Brookwood Hall Ballroom was filled with guests at the Serenity Garden Preview Event.
Photo by Craig Low.

The Serenity Garden Park at the Town of Islip’s Brookwood Hall has been a dream long in the making, first breaking ground in July of 2023. The dream was boosted on November 14, 2024, as The Parks Foundation of Islip Town hosted a VIP Preview event at the Brookwood Hall Ballroom on Irish Lane in East Islip. The “park within a park” will cater to people with visual and hearing impairments, Alzheimer’s, or dementia, those on the autism spectrum, seniors, veterans, and all who enjoy the beauty of nature and the outdoors. The Serenity Gardens will feature landscaping elements that promote tranquility, with fragrant plants and flowers to aid in the sensory experience. Learn more about this project at isliptownparksfoundation.org.

Gina Visconti, Allison Johs, and Sinead King.
John King, Mike Moriarty, and Tom McAteer.

 

Jonathon Reese and Mark Sagliocca.
Syeda Lylaba, Anthony Metek, Anthony Wuntz
Alise Colandero, and Michael Hasapidis of the project construction firm, Welkin Enterprises.Photo by Craig Low.

 

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter delivers a moving speech to guests in attendance.
The Islip Parks Foundation Board.
A rendering of what the Serenity Garden will look like upon completion.

 

