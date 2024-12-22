The Parks Foundation of Islip Town Serenity Garden VIP Preview Event

The Serenity Garden Park at the Town of Islip’s Brookwood Hall has been a dream long in the making, first breaking ground in July of 2023. The dream was boosted on November 14, 2024, as The Parks Foundation of Islip Town hosted a VIP Preview event at the Brookwood Hall Ballroom on Irish Lane in East Islip. The “park within a park” will cater to people with visual and hearing impairments, Alzheimer’s, or dementia, those on the autism spectrum, seniors, veterans, and all who enjoy the beauty of nature and the outdoors. The Serenity Gardens will feature landscaping elements that promote tranquility, with fragrant plants and flowers to aid in the sensory experience. Learn more about this project at isliptownparksfoundation.org.