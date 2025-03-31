Bay Shore Man Stabbed To Death in East Patchogue

Justin Evans, age 22, and a resident of Bay Shore, was killed last night, March 30, after an altercation in East Patchogue that Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are presently investigating.

Police responded to a report of a fight at 9 Pondview Drive, an apartment complex, at approximately 8 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found Evans stabbed in the neck at the scene. He was NYU Langone Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.