Meet the Cover Artist: Lynne Milnes

“I’m growing spiritually, and now in my 81st year, I’ve become more understanding of myself and am really enjoying the journey of spirituality. I’m also in AA, and I share my so-called system of growth with others, and I’m having a great time.” — Lynne Milnes

Our cover artist shared this sentiment with me over the telephone when I finally tracked her down. She was not an easy woman to find, and emerged as something of a mystery woman when I first chanced upon this shallow-relief assemblage at the silent art auction to benefit the Cherry Grove Dune Fund on June 12.

This miniature image, half the size of the cover reproduction of a cheery window looking out upon the sea, was mailed discreetly. Also, this year’s round of Dune Fund exhibitors were not all Cherry Grove residents but donated their artwork to support the cause, including Seaview resident Luke Kaufman.

This auction began several years ago to promote the Artist Tour of Cherry Grove—a weekend of self-guided open-house artist studio tours. The two events remain intertwined, but each is now taking shape in its own direction. This year, the artist tour has expanded to span two weekends, having opened June 13 and running through June 21. Why the change?

“The weather,” said Artist Tour founder Susan Ann Thornton. “One weekend of rainy weather could wash out a year’s worth of hard work.”

As a result of my scouting, company founder Victoria Schneps chose this gem as the cover art for this issue, and it became urgent that we find her. The case was cracked via social media, thanks to a mutual friend.

“Lynne was wonderful,” said Cherry Grove photographer Lorraine Michels. Her artwork was always the first to sell out at our art exhibitions. “I couldn’t be more thrilled that she was chosen!”

Milnes was slow to respond.

“I thought it was a phone scam,” she said to me when we finally spoke.

In that conversation, she told me her story and how delighted she was to still be remembered in Cherry Grove. Milnes was a photo researcher by profession and a self-taught artist.

“I did not begin creating art until I started staying on Fire Island,” she explained. “My wife and friends told me I should exhibit, but I was too shy at first.”

She told me of the cottage she and her wife, Yolanda, kept in Cherry Grove, and spoke fondly of that chapter of her life.

“We were together for 47 years. We eventually moved to Florida. She died six years ago. We’ll reunite one day. I feel she’s still with me because we’re all energy, and we’re always connected to everything. Her body’s gone, but her spirit, her energy, and who she really was still lives.”

As it turns out, I won this mini-masterpiece at the Dune Fund silent auction, and it’s an honor to have it on my wall. Find your treasure during the remaining weekend of the Artist’s Tour of Cherry Grove. Find out more at artisttourcg.com.