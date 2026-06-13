Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center Annual 5k Walk Just Around the Corner

The Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center, Inc. (ADRC) will host its annual 5k walk and brain health festival on Saturday, June 20, 2026. The walk will take place at Marjorie Post Park, 451 Unqua Road, Massapequa, NY., from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “This family-friendly event brings together individuals, caregivers, and supporters to raise awareness and critical funds for programs that support those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias across Long Island,” said Lauren Vlachos, ADRC Executive Director. All are strongly encouraged to attend Long Island’s premier Alzheimer’s event to help raise awareness and support for local caregivers and those impacted by the disease.

Registration to take part in the event is open until June 20, at 10 a.m., and there is no age limit. “More than just a walk, the festival offers engaging brain health activities, wellness resources, live entertainment, and opportunities to connect with local organizations,” stated Vlachos. “Participants of all ages are encouraged to join, whether walking in honor of a loved one, supporting a friend, or simply prioritizing their own brain health.” By participating, fundraising, sponsoring, or doing all three, you will help raise funds for ADRC to continue its mission.

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurocognitive disease that progressively impacts cognitive skills, memory, and eventually affects people’s daily living activities. Unfortunately, it is irreversible, and there is currently no cure for it. Families are often the unpaid caregivers to this disease, which has a negative effect on their physical, mental, and social health. If caregivers receive support and education, they are less likely to experience burnout, and patients have better outcomes. ADRC provides free resources and support to caregivers to help them navigate the disease.

All proceeds from the 5k walk will go directly to the numerous programs and services that ADRC a (501)(c)(3) nonprofit organization offers. The programs are free and focus on educating and informing caregivers about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Additionally, caregivers are offered counseling and referrals; training and education in caring for Alzheimer’s patients for both experienced caregivers and family members; and numerous types of life-engagement therapy programs, such as art, music, and equine therapy.

The Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center has been operating on Long Island since 1983 and is located at 200 Carleton Avenue, East Islip, NY. Recently, ADRC became an affiliate of CaringKind. The affiliation combines two legacies of Alzheimer’s care, expanding coverage to most of the New York region. As a national leader in Alzheimer’s support, CaringKind adds depth to programs, education, and support for families and patients alongside ADRC. According to its website, CaringKind is the “Heart of Alzheimer’s Care Giving” and offers a direct-connection helpline for quick and easy access to “expert information, compassionate support, and practical guidance.” Together, the organizations offer a 24/7 Helpline for families to connect to information immediately at 631-580-5100 or helpline@wearecaringkind.org.

Victoria Schneps, the founder of Schneps Media and current President and Co-publisher, will be the honoree at this year’s 5k walk and brain health festival. Typically, at an event like this, the honoree is a person or group who is recognized and honored during the event for their contributions and resilience to the cause. In this case, Schneps will be honored for her contributions to Alzheimer’s care. Schneps Media is the leading local media company in New York City and across Long Island. Additionally, Antoinette Biordi of News 12 Long Island will serve as the emcee. An emcee is the person who is the host of such events, ensuring everything is flowing on schedule, keeping the energy up, and the voice of the ceremony. Biordi has been a reporter and anchor at News 12 since 2003.

Long Island is encouraged to join ADRC on Saturday, June 20 in Massapequa to celebrate those impacted by the disease, support local caregivers, and raise awareness. To sign up to participate please visit: https://www.adrcinc.org/adrc-walk/ – For more information please call 631-580-4415.