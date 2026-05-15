The Week of May Before Memorial Day: Things To Do Before the Big Weekend

Friday, May 15 (7-9:30 p.m.)

COMMUNION: the acclaimed autobiographical play by Matthew LaBanca

A teacher is fired after marrying the person he loves — and his community must confront what faith really asks of them. The internationally presented solo play Communion arrives in Sayville this spring for a special one-night engagement at Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church. Written and performed by Broadway actor and playwright Matthew LaBanca, the work explores religious identity, institutional conflict, and the possibility of reconciling spirituality with LGBTQ+ lives. Based on LaBanca’s real-life dismissal from a Catholic school after his marriage, Communion traces the ripple effects across students, families, clergy, and parishioners — asking not who belongs in the Church, but what belonging actually means. The evening is open to all — people of faith, doubt, curiosity, or none — and especially welcomes LGBTQ+ individuals, families, educators, and spiritual seekers. Tickets are $40 per person. The performance takes place at Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church, located at 297 Middle Road in Sayville. RSVP for tickets by May 10 by emailing office@saint-anns.org.

Saturday, May 16 (8 a.m.-noon p.m.)

Sounds of Silence 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run

Together, Brightwaters Village raises awareness, builds compassion, and ensures that no one has to struggle in silence. Your registration and donations directly support the SOS Awareness Foundation’s mission to inspire hope, foster a supportive community, connect individuals to valuable mental health resources, and encourage everyone to prioritize self-care and well-being. Net proceeds will fund: Community initiatives promoting mental and physical well-being; Local programs that inspire hope and connection; Mental health nonprofit organizations; SOS Mental Health Advocacy Scholarship & SOS Mental Health Professional Scholarship, empowering future leaders and advocates in the field. You will be doing more than crossing the finish line — you’re helping to break the silence surrounding mental illness and bring hope to those who need it most. VIRTUAL Upload your times & photos beginning 5/16 – 5/24. VILLAGE RESIDENTS: Biking to the event is highly suggested. You may use our dedicated bike area to help alleviate parking congestion for out-of-town participants. There will be rolling road closures of Montauk Highway – please be mindful and attentive to your surroundings on our 5K and 10K course to ensure a safe experience for all. Please note the 10K Run is for runners only. We highly suggest all to review our race course for an optimal run/walk time! T-SHIRT PICKUP: May 15th Walker Beach, Brightwaters (2-6pm) Raffle Prizes, SOS Merchandise, Kids Crafts and More…. 10K Participants Receive a Sounds of Silence Finisher Medal Race Swag Bag to the First 350 – First Come, First Served. Visit events.elitefeats.com to register.

Saturday, May 16 (7-9 p.m.)

A Box of Chocolates – Jazz Concert with Mala Waldron and Carl Safina

𝐀𝐧 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝! 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲’𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐝-𝐝𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐮𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐫 “𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐬” 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚 & 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐣𝐚𝐳𝐳𝐲 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐥 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐞’𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧! 𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝟔:𝟑𝟎𝐩𝐦. 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐜 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰. Chocolates will be on offer! 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒅𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒗𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆: $10 𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒇𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒚. About The Artists: 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧 – Mala’s music career has taken her all over the world doing performances in such countries as Japan, France, Italy, Belgium, Russia, Belarus & China. She has performed on some of NYC’s most prestigious stages, including the Iridium Jazz Club, the Blue Note, the Jazz Standard, the 55 Bar, Brooklyn’s BAM Cafe, and at the Kennedy Center (Millennium Stage in Washington D.C. 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚 – Better known as an author, drummer Carl Safina holds the endowed chair for Nature and Humanity at Stony Brook and runs The Safina Center. Carl has played with Paul Winter, Mala Waldron, and others and has been a featured guest of Stephen Colbert, Bill Moyers, Martha Stewart, and Oprah Winfrey. The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Bay Shore is located at 28 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore.

Monday, May 18 (7-9 p.m.)

Long Island’s Natural History

On Mon., May 18,,Tara Rider will present a program on the Island’s natural history. We have an appreciation for the beauty of our island and surrounding waters, but don’t know how it was formed and evolved. From salt marshes, cranberry bogs, hardwood forests and the Hempstead Plains, our Island has been continually shaped. Come learn about the Island’s natural history. The program will be held at the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Ave., 7-9 pm. The program is free and open to the public. For more info: www.isliphamlethistory.org, 631-559-2915. The Islip Public Library is located at 71 Monell Avenue in Islip Hamlet.

Tuesday, May 19 (7-9 p.m.)

STAR SPANGLED CONCERT: Honoring our Nation’s 250th Anniversary

Enjoy a special evening of music, remembrance, and celebration as we honor America’s 250th Anniversary and pay tribute to U.S. Navy SEALs and all veterans on Tuesday, May 19, as the North Shore Community Band performs against the backdrop of the museum and the legacy it represents. Raffles and lite snacks are available. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the concert begins at 7 p.m. The LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum is located at 50 West Ave. in West Sayville.

Bay Shore

Thursday, May 19 (7-8:30 p.m.)

Yankee Doodle Goes to Sea: Naval and Shore Defense Songs of the American Revolution

Celebrate America 250: “Yankee Doodle Goes to Sea: Naval and Shore Defense Songs of the American Revolution,” performed by Stephen Sanfilippo. Hosted by the Greater Patchogue Historical Society Museum, located on the lower level of Patchogue-Medford Library’s Carnegie Teen Center, 160 W. Main St., Patchogue. Get your Suffolk250 passport book, “Long Island’s Path to Independence,” stamped while you are there. All welcome; free admission. Call 631-804-9269, or email gphsociety@yahoo.com.

Friday, May 20 (5-7 p.m.) OPENING RECEPTION

The Art of Tara McBride & Kay McMillan Murals & Tapestries

Ocean Beach Historical Society opens its doors with a Special Show “The Art of Tara McBride & Kay McMillan Murals & Tapestries” for sale to benefit Fire Island Pines Dance Festival with an online Silent Auction-Opening Reception May 22 @ 5 p.m. & Closing Dance Party July 5 @5 p.m. with Grub & Vibe, bring your Dancing Shoes! Hours of Show to be determined. There will be a flyer on the door with more info, or call 631 583-8972/email obhistorical@gmail.com and tara@elsieheslin@gmail.com. The Ocean Beach Historical Society is located at 315 Cottage Walk in Ocean Beach.

On Display Through May 31

The BAFFA Art Gallery will feature a multi-media exhibit by Women Sharing Art in May. The exhibit includes painting, photography, mosaics, sculpture, fiber arts, and mixed media. “Awakenings explores moments of transformation, discovery, and renewed awareness.” The show can be viewed at the Gallery, Thursdays through Sundays, from Noon to 4:00 p.m. The BAFFA Gallery is located in the historic Gillette House at 47 Gillette Avenue in Sayville. This exhibition runs through May 31. The gallery is open Thursday-Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For further information: www.baffa.org or www.womensharingart.org.

Descendants The Musical: Argyle Theatre & The Prince of Egypt at the Argyle Theatre

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical, jam-packed with comedy, adventure, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenage children of infamous villains have been invited to attend Auradon Prep! Catch the exciting story as it unfolds.

The Prince of Egypt takes you on a journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as Ramses and Moses, two young men raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

Both productions are at Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, in Babylon Village through June 7. For tickets and showtimes, visit argyletheatre.com.

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