May Day and More: Things To Do this Weekend and Week Ahead Along Great South Bay Long Island

Be it Maypoles, marches, or other springtime rites, the month of May represents a time of dialogue and expression.

Opening Friday, May 1 (1-4 p.m.)

Awakenings

The BAFFA Art Gallery will feature a multi-media exhibit by Women Sharing Art in May. The exhibit includes painting, photography, mosaics, sculpture, fiber arts, and mixed media. “Awakenings explores moments of transformation, discovery, and renewed awareness.” The show can be viewed at the Gallery, Thursdays through Sundays, from Noon to 4:00 p.m. An artists’ reception and awards for students whose work was exhibited at the student art show will take place on May 2 from 1 – 4 p.m. The BAFFA Gallery is located in the historic Gillette House at 47 Gillette Avenue in Sayville. This exhibition runs through May 31. The gallery is open Thursday-Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For further information: www.baffa.org or www.womensharingart.org.

Friday, May 1 (Beginning at 6 p.m.)

Lantern Light Tower Tour

Join Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society (FILPS) for a guided lantern-lit walk along the beach and through the swale, where stationed interpreters share captivating stories of the Fire Island Light Station’s mysterious past. This tour is by reservation only, and they leave every 15 minutes, beginning at 6 p.m. $25 per person/ $15 for FILPS members. A lantern, is is included with your reservation. Call 631-583-5901 to reserve your place. Space is limited.

May 2 & 3

Creek Defender Community Clean-Up with Save The Great South Bay

Caring for the Great South Bay begins on the land. Improve the quality of the water entering our bay by removing litter, debris, and invasive species through a group volunteer effort! Everyone is welcome, regardless of experience or age, to participate. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Clean-up gear will be provided. Meet at Pine Neck Boat Launch. Please wear eye protection, long sleeves, and pants; sturdy, water-resistant boots are recommended. This weekend’s local clean-up include:

Byron Lake in Oakdale, Saturday, May 2, from 9-11 a.m. Meet at the Byron Pool parking lot.

Beaver Dam in Brookhaven, Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Meet at CEED, 287 South Country Road.

Panataquit Creek in Bay Shore, Sunday, May 3, from 9-11 a.m. Meet behind Napa Auto, 1912 CR050.

To learn more about any of these clean-up events, visit savethegreatsouthbay.org

May 2 & 3

Dinghy Shop Kayak Open House

Welcome to the annual Kayak Open House. Try a range of kayaks on the water with help from experienced guides, and talk with our knowledgeable staff to get outfitted with the best kayaks, paddles, and gear for your needs. You’ll also meet local paddling clubs and learn more about kayaking on Long Island. Perfect for beginners and seasoned paddlers alike. Open house hours are Saturday for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The Dinghy Shop is located at 334 South Bayview Ave. in Amityville.

Saturday, May 2 (9 a.m.-noon)

I Love My Park Day

Join Friends of Connetquot River State Park Preserve on Saturday, May 2, to celebrate and enhance New York’s parks, historic sites, greenway trails, and other public lands.

As the largest single-day volunteer event in New York State, it brings our community together. The work you do that day not only enhances the natural beauty and accessibility of our iconic state park but also ensures this cherished space is ready for all to enjoy throughout the season. By volunteering, you help preserve the environment, foster community pride, and support the long-term sustainability of New York’s treasured public lands. Connetquot River State Park Preserve is located at 4090 Sunrise Highway in Oakdale. Register at ILMPD Event Map | LONYL Registration

Saturday, May 2 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

East Islip Spring Craft Fair

Ring in the Spring season at the East Islip Spring Craft Fair, held on the East Islip School District grounds, 1 Craig B. Gariepy Avenue, Islip Terrace. Explore over 100 vendors in an outdoor setting, each with their own unique creations to offer! For foodies, food trucks offering delectable bites will be available for browsing. Enjoy live music, FREE admission, and an afternoon browsing and chatting with vendors. For more information, call (631) 885-1267.

Saturday, May 2 (10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.)

ECO DAY

In conjunction with the second Earth Day Art Exhibition, Artists For the Earth, Islip Arts will host its first Eco Fair outdoors on the lawn space next to Dick’s Sporting Goods. There will be educational tables throughout the day, a free on-site shred truck next to Lord & Taylor’s provided by AARP (11 a.m.-1 p.m.), upcycled art vendors & natural homemade products, a free clothing swap booth, a used art supplies sale, eco-themed art activities for children & adults, an Artists For the Earth gallery reception from 1-3 p.m.), and raffles. This event is FREE and family-friendly!

Saturday, May 2 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Organic Community Garden Season Kickoff

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bay Shore offers an Organic Community Garden every season, with its grand kickoff on May 2! Raised beds, compost, and water will be provided; the rest is up to you! Bring your favorite seeds to plant and tend to them at your preferred time. Together, a sustainable community is possible. 8’ X 4’ X 11’ raised beds with organic soil can be rented for $50 for the entire season, May through September. If you’re interested in reserving a plot to start planting, email connect@uusouthsuffolk.org

Saturday, May 2 (7-9 p.m.)

An Evening With The Kingston Trio

Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can rediscover their timeless music. Come see the legendary Kingston Trio sing all your favorite songs! Don’t miss out on this incredible, one-night-only opportunity to experience the magic of The Kingston Trio live on stage. Grab your friends and family, and get ready for a night filled with laughter, nostalgia, and timeless melodies. Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 W. Main St, in Bay Shore. For tickets, visit: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36822/performance/11706796

Sunday, May 3 (9 a.m.-noon)

Mind Over Matter 5K Run/Walk

Exercise your body and support important research at the Mind Over Matter 5K Run/Walk to benefit Alzheimer’s programs and research at Fit for Life, a nonprofit organization focused on advancing health and fitness through structured activities and innovative programs that support people of all ages and abilities. Through engaging in research, advocacy, and community collaboration, they ensure everyone has access to the resources needed for a healthy lifestyle. Racers will enjoy post-race awards, prizes, refreshments, and sponsor giveaways! The race starts at GEM Fitness, 4580 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale. To register, visit events.elitefeats.com/26mindovermatter.

Sunday, May 3 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Brightwaters-Bay Shore Day at Sagtikos Manor

The Village of Brightwaters, Brightwaters Historical Society, Brightwaters Art Council, and Brightwaters Garden Club are excited to come together to host Brightwaters-Bay Shore Day at Sagtikos Manor on May 3 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Each organization plays an important role in the Village, and their shared passion for bringing people together makes this collaboration especially meaningful. There will be tours of the Thompson family cemetery, cooking demonstrations, crafts, interactive children’s activities, authors, revolutionary reenactors, music performed by the Brightwaters Choir, and more! The Brightwaters Historical Society is dedicated to making history accessible to our local community, while the Brightwaters Art Council showcases the creativity of residents of all ages through art programs and exhibitions. The Brightwaters Garden Club helps to beautify our community with seasonal arrangements of plants and flowers. Brightwaters-Bay Shore Day brings our community together to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a day rich in history and engaging activities for adults and children alike. Attendees will enjoy a lively morning of family fun and learning at Sagtikos Manor, featuring an amazing range of Revolutionary-era entertainers, authors, artists, and historians, including: Mayor John Valdini; Brightwaters Historical Society President, Marykate Moley; Brightwaters Art Council President, Danielle Livoti; and Brightwaters Garden Club representatives, Jennifer Bartlet and Anne Shierant. Sagtikos Manor is located at 677 W Montauk Hwy in Bay Shore. Sunday, May 3 (noon.-2 p.m.) The Culper Spy Ring: The Lasting Legacy of Long Island’s Revolutionary Roots Please join the Long Island Maritime Museum(LIMM) in welcoming guest speaker Kimberly Phyfe from the Three Village Historical Society & Museum in Setauket. Phyfe will bring to life the dramatic and often overlooked role Long Island played in America’s fight for independence. She will explore the true story behind the Culper Spy Ring—a network of citizen spies assembled at George Washington’s request that operated in secrecy from Setauket to Manhattan. Through a mix of storytelling, visuals, and primary sources, she will reveal how everyday Long Islanders such as Abraham Woodhull, Anna Smith Strong, and Robert Townsend used invisible ink, coded messages, and covert operations to gather intelligence right under the British’s noses. The lecture also examines the broader context of Revolutionary War battles and the tensions between Loyalists and Patriots that defined the region. Registration required. Please call (631) 854-4974 to reserve a seat. LIMM members are free, non-members $10 per person. Light refreshments will be served from 12:30-1 p.m., followed by the lecture at 1 p.m. LIMM is located at 88 West Ave. in West Sayville

CLOSING Sunday, May 3

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical

Whatever you do, don’t let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling Pigeon picture books, this all-new musical production is hilariously charming for all audiences. Experience the Pigeon on stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, running from April 18 through May 3. Featuring an innovative mix of songs, this musical is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping. For tickets and details, visit cmpac.com.

Thursday, May 7 (4:30-6 p.m.)

Save the Great South Bay Oyster Shindig

Enjoy fresh oysters from the Great South Bay, chilled wine, ice-cold beer, delicious appetizers, shucking with Red Tiger Seafood, and live music by the L.L. Steel Drum Band, all for a good cause. Proceeds raised will benefit the Walker Beach Oyster Garden. This event takes place at the Brightwaters Inn, located at 200 Orinoco Drive. Advance ticket sales only, at $50 per person.

Thursday, May 7 (5-8 p.m.)

Long Island Authors Book Sales and Signing at James Joyce

Join us for the Long Island Authors Book Sales and Signing Event at James Joyce Irish Pub, 45 S. Ocean Ave. in Patchogue, for a live collision of stories, signed books, bold conversations, and the kind of atmosphere that pulls people in and keeps them there. Meet incredible local authors. Discover books you didn’t know you needed. Get your copies signed by the authors.

Thursday, May 7 (7-9 p.m.)

A Courageous Conversation: Civil Disobedience and The Limits of Protest

Civil disobedience has always involved a kind of moral friction. To protest unjust laws is to break them. In the tradition of leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., nonviolent resistance has long claimed moral authority by refusing harm – physical or verbal, even while resisting power. But today, that foundation is being questioned. Across the political spectrum, people increasingly feel that the stakes are urgent, even existential. Some argue that nonviolence is essential – that once a movement turns to violence, it risks losing both legitimacy and purpose. Others ask whether nonviolence is always sufficient, especially when injustice feels urgent, when institutions seem unresponsive, or when harm feels immediate and entrenched. Yet others contend that speech itself can be a form of violence – that words can wound, exclude, dehumanize, and create real psychological and social harm. If that is true, then the boundary between “nonviolent” and “violent” becomes far less clear. This conversation invites us to wrestle with difficult questions – without assuming easy answers. Participants are encouraged to come prepared not just with opinions, but with reflection – drawing on history, personal experience, and a willingness to listen across differences. This free lecture has been made possible by the Braver Angels Long Island Alliance, in partnership with the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bay Shore. RSVP on Eventbrite. The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Bay Shore is located at 28 Brentwood Road.

Thursday, May 7 (6-10 p.m.)

LI Against Domestic Violence’s Purple Tie Gala

Join LIADV as they celebrate 50 years of service to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Cocktail hour, dinner, dancing, photo booth, raffles, and a great mix of people to meet—all happening at The Piermont, 494 Fire Island Ave. in Babylon Village. For tickets, visit liadv.org/2026-Annual-Purple-Tie-Gala, or call 631–666–7181.

Running through Sunday, June 7

Descendants The Musical & The Prince of Egypt at the Argyle Theatre

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical, jam-packed with comedy, adventure, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenage children of infamous villains have been invited to attend Auradon Prep! Catch the exciting story as it unfolds.

The Prince of Egypt takes you on a journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as Ramses and Moses, two young men raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

Both productions are at Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, in Babylon Village through June 7. For tickets and showtimes, visit argyletheatre.com.

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