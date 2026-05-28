Say So Long to the Month of May, and Hello to June! Things To Do this Weekend and the Week Ahead

Atlantique Summer Kickoff

Saturday, May 30 (1-4 p.m.)

Join the Atlantique team, with help from the Strong and Grover families, for an afternoon of great food, community, and Fire Island fun at Atlantique Marina, 10 Shore Walk, Atlantique. Serving a classic BBQ buffet and soft drinks, it’s a great chance to connect and kick off the season together with the boating community! Spend time in the sun with new and old friends! To make reservations, visit atlantique-marina.com

Taste of Ocean Beach

Saturday, May 30 (Noon-4 p.m.)

The Ocean Beach Community Fund invites you to enjoy a restaurant crawl through Ocean Beach, Fire Island. At Taste of Ocean Beach, sponsored by East Islip Lumber, attendees will embark on a culinary journey, sampling bites from Ocean Beach’s top-rated eateries. Enjoy specialty food and drink from each participating location, and spend the afternoon finding your new favorite spot while supporting the community! For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-ocean-beach-tickets

Marilyn Monroe’s 100th Birthday Celebration

Saturday, May 30 (5-8 p.m.)

Kick off the summer season with Fire Island Pines Arts Project, celebrating the 100th birthday of the iconic Marilyn Monroe. This festive opening night at Whyte Hall, 577 Fire Island Blvd, invites guests to step into the glamour, charm, and timeless allure of a true Hollywood legend. Attendees will enjoy cocktails, light bites, and a continuous screening of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, all set against the vibrant backdrop of Fire Island Pines. An unforgettable evening of style, nostalgia, and celebration, setting the tone for an extraordinary summer. For more information, visit fipap.org/2026-season/marilyn-100th-birthday-celebration

Horseshoe Crab Program

Saturday, May 30 (7 p.m.)

Learn about horseshoe crabs and watch them come ashore to lay their eggs while reveling in the beauty of the May evening at the Fire Island Lighthouse. This engaging program shows young minds how our ecosystems coexist. A suggested donation of $2 per person is requested to participate. The tower will remain open until 8 p.m. at regular fees. For details, visit fireislandlighthouse.org

North Babylon Street Fair

Sunday, May 31 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

The North Babylon Lions Club will host the annual North Babylon Street Fair on Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon. A full day of neighborly bonding, local vendors, and family activities, all in support of year-round community service. The quarter-mile-long event will stretch alongside North Babylon High School from Hale Road to Stone Avenue, featuring over 100 craft artisans, vendors, and food trucks. Admission is FREE. Bring the whole family for a day of fun!

The Peony Path Tour

Sunday, May 31 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.)

The Sagtikos Manor Historical Society will host The Peony Path Tour at Sagtikos Manor, 677 West Montauk Highway, Bay Shore. Attendees will take a private tour of the Manor’s walled garden and learn the history and horticulture of the Peony, the Sagtikos Peony Project, and other restoration efforts. Cap the day off with a stop at the magnificent peacock fountain and waterlily pool. Light refreshments will be provided. Admission: $20. Tours begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. For details and reservations, visit sagtikosmanor.org

Islip Chamber of Commerce Street Fair

Sunday, May 31 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

The Islip Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Town of Islip Street Fair on Main Street, Islip, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Explore hundreds of vendors along Montauk Highway from Smith Avenue to South Bay. Enjoy food specials from local restaurants, live music, and games for kids! There’s no better way to start the summer on the mainland than a day at a street fair. Admission is FREE.

Taste of Fire Island

Sunday, May 31 (2-5 p.m.)

Reflections: An Iconic House in Fire Island Pines will host the first-ever Taste of Fire Island event in the Pines at 73 Bay Walk, Fire Island Pines! Showcasing the spectacular private chefs who work in the Pines, Taste of Fire Island aims to connect chefs with potential clients and set up a seamless summer of entertainment. Attendees will sample menus and mingle with the chefs who carefully crafted each dish. A portion of the proceeds will support Love Wins Food Pantry, an LGBTQ+ food pantry in NYC. Suggested donation: $25. To learn more, visit reflectionsfip.com

South Shore Mall Carnival

Monday, June 1-Friday, June 5

Dreamland Amusements will host the South Shore Mall Carnival at South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore. This family-friendly event has something for everyone, from midway rides and games for all ages to plenty of tasty carnival eats. Spend the evening enjoying thrilling rides, classic fair games, and all the fun of carnival season right here on Long Island. Carnival hours are Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5 Friday through Sunday, while ride costs vary. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older. For updates and details, visit dreamlandamusements.com