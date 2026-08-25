Great South Bay Music Festival 2026

Music brings people together, and no event on Long Island does it better than the Great South Bay Music Festival. Now in its 18th year, the festival featured 55 bands, including nationally recognized acts such as Sublime, Bruce Hornsby, and Government Mule; local favorites Kerry Kearney Band, IRIEspect, and Firetog and Co.; and fresh faces like the Farmingdale School of Rock House Band and Anything Ever, who won their spot in a highly competitive Battle of the Bands sponsored by WEHM. Music fans came from all over the island, New York City, and beyond to enjoy the music, the sunshine, and the communal spirit this festival embodies.

It’s a spirit evident in the presence of numerous community organizations and nonprofits, artists and artisans, and many vendors offering eco-friendly, non-mass-produced goods, like StellaRay, whose founder, Kristen Sousa, said, “As an ethically made clothing line, GSB Musical festival-goers are a perfect match for us. We share a like-minded vision—conscientious customers seeking higher-vibrational pieces for their wardrobe.”

The festival’s vibe is so strong it extends beyond the gates. Parking is always an issue, so the Patchogue Fire Department made one of its lots available as a fundraiser to support its volunteer efforts. The Intravia family, who live just down the block, offered parking on their property as well and sold lemonade to raise money for Carol’s Senior Dog Pet Sanctuary.

Most of all, the spirit was evident in the faces of attendees and artists who return year after year for something they can’t find anywhere else.