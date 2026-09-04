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Bay Shore High School Teacher Arrested for Stalking Former Student

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
Fifty-three-year-old John Kennedy, a resident of St. James and art teacher at Bay Shore High School, was arrested by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) on Sept. 3 for the alleged stalking of an 18-year-old woman who had been a former student of his.
A mugshot of John Kennedy, who has been arrested by the SCPD for stalking one of his former students.
Photo courtesy of SCPD.

Fifty-three-year-old John Kennedy, a resident of St. James and art teacher at Bay Shore High School, was arrested by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) on Sept. 3 for the alleged stalking of an 18-year-old woman who had been a former student of his.

The woman noticed Kennedy following her from her house to a destination in Selden yesterday morning. She notified the police at 10:40 a.m. upon reaching the Selden location.

An investigation revealed that he had been engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was a senior at Bay Shore High School last year. Kennedy has been seen driving by the victim’s house multiple times over the past several weeks. He was arrested at his St. James home at 4:10 p.m. and charged with Stalking in the 4th Degree. He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned today at First District Court in Central Islip.

SCPD Detectives are asking anyone with information, or who believes they are a victim of Kennedy, to contact the Sixth Precinct Crime Unit at 631-854-8626.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

About the Author

Shoshanna McCollum

Shoshanna McCollum is the Editor-in-Chief of Fire Island News and Great South Bay News, as well as the Managing Editor for Dan’s NYC, all under the direction of Schneps Media.

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