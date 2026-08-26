Patchogue Man Rescued Off Sinking Boat Offshore, Then Arrested for BWI

Forty-eight-year-old Christopher Carlson of Patchogue was arrested last night by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) after being rescued from his boat by the SCPD Marine Bureau and subsequently charged with Boating While Intoxicated (BWI).

Carlson was traveling alone while operating his 2004 30-foot Grady-White boat in the Great South Bay, offshore of Sayville yesterday evening, when he hit a submerged object. He made a distress call to 911 on his cellphone, reporting that his boat was sinking at approximately 9:20 p.m.

The Marine Bureau responded and removed him from the sinking vessel, and his compromised state determined at that time. He was arrested and charged accordingly and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip today.