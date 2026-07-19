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Suffolk County Police Offer Cash Reward to Locate Blue Point Beach Bar Vandals

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
The Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification of individuals who damaged and stole property at Corey Beach in Blue Point around 3 a.m. on July 5.
Still images from video surveillance footage of the suspects in the criminal mischief who vandalized property at Corey Beach on July 5.
Photos courtesy of SCPD.

The Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification of individuals who damaged and stole property at Corey Beach in Blue Point around 3 a.m. on July 5.

Video surveillance footage suggests the suspects are a half-dozen young adult or possibly underage males involved in the incident, during which they damaged a golf cart, knocked down a fence, and stole keys from Bodhi’s Beach Shack, a popular municipal beach concessionaire operated by the Town of Brookhaven that operates as a local bar, restaurant, and live music venue.

At the time of this article’s publication, the subjects remained at large.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of these individuals. Anyone with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 Tips mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential

 

All suspects are considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

About the Author

Shoshanna McCollum

Shoshanna McCollum is the Editor-in-Chief of Fire Island News and Great South Bay News, as well as the Managing Editor for Dan’s NYC, all under the direction of Schneps Media.

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