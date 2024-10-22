Walk Through History: The Oakwood Cemetery Tour

The fourth annual Oakwood Cemetery Tour, presented by the Historical Society of Islip Hamlet in collaboration with the Oakwood Cemetery Association took place in Bay Shore on Sunday morning, September 15.

This immersive experience illuminates the lives of Islip’s most notable figures on the cemetery grounds.

Originally designed to meet the growing need for burial spaces following the Long Island Railroad’s post-Civil War expansion, Oakwood Cemetery has served as the final resting place for thousands of souls since its opening in 1880.

The two-hour walking tour featured 10 stops brought to life by actors dressed in period costumes. They delivered monologues composed to capture the essence of the figures they portrayed. From grieving widows to sea captains and even a famous movie star, each character offered a vivid glimpse into the past.

One of the most charming performances featured a young actor dressed as a street urchin—a newsie—who stood alongside renowned local figure Captain Doxsee, adding a touch of playfulness to the historically rich narrative.

“There are over 19,000 plots at Oakwood,” our guide, Eugene Murphy shared. “Each individual had a unique and interesting life. It’s important to honor them and their lives.”

Murphy, as co-chair of the Oakwood Cemetery Association, has devoted countless hours to preserving the stories of those laid to rest here.

One captivating stop allowed visitors to enter a grand mausoleum with Tiffany-stained glass windows. Originally built to house three families, the mausoleum—valued at $2 million in today’s currency—was never occupied, as the families opted for different burial arrangements.

Later, it was generously donated to Oakwood Cemetery, where it now stands as a testament to the craftsmanship and wealth of the era.

The tour offered a treasure trove of fascinating facts and stories, keeping the audience engaged from start to finish.

“I’m surprised by how many people paid at the door,” Historical Society member Susan Hantz-West remarked. “It’s such a wonderful turnout!”

Stay tuned. The Historical Society’s next event, Holiday House Tour, will return after a four-year hiatus in December, with dates to be announced.