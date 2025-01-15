Brookhaven Honors Red Knights for Co-Sponsoring the “Teddy Bear Run 2024”

Pictured (back row left to right) are Town Clerk Kevin LaValle; Councilman Neil Manzella; Councilwoman Jane Bonner; Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich; Supervisor Dan Panico; Councilwoman Karen Dunne Kesnig; Councilman Neil Foley and Councilman Michael Loguercio. Pictured in the front row are members of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club.

At the January 9 Town Board meeting, the Brookhaven Town Board honored the Red Knights Motorcycle Club New York Chapter 26 for co-sponsoring the annual holiday Teddy Bear Run to collect donations of new Teddy Bears for thousands of needy children in Brookhaven Town. The yearly “run” started at noon and ended with a special lunch at Painters’ Restaurant in Brookhaven Hamlet, where many non-riders also met. The first 100 riders received a free T-shirt. The Teddy Bear Run 2024 collected nearly 500 Teddy Bears for needy children.