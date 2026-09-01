The Bunger Legend Lives on at Christensen Gallery’s Exhibition in Babylon Village

Beyond the Break is a group art exhibition honoring Bunger Surf Shop, currently on view at the Christensen Gallery in Babylon through September 5. Featuring works by 28 artists, the exhibition brings together paintings, photographs, and sculptures that tell the story of Bunger Surf’s legacy and its founder, Charlie Bunger.

Located just down the road from the gallery, Bunger Surf Shop has stood at the heart of Babylon Village for over 60 years. What began as a project in his parents’ basement, making surfboards for neighborhood kids, quickly grew into a business that would define Long Island surfing. Charlie went on to establish the Bunger Surf Team and the East Coast Surfing Championship, first held at Gilgo Beach in 1962. According to Surfer Magazine in 1994, “Charlie Bunger has been synonymous with New York surfing.” His iconic surf designs and leadership made waves in the surfing community and helped establish Gilgo Beach as the hotspot for Long Island surfing in the 1960s.

“Babylon has such a rich surf culture,” said gallery owner and curator Theresa Christensen. “I want people to feel a sense of nostalgia and tradition.”

The exhibit grew out of a desire to honor Babylon Village, with Bunger Surf Shop as a staple of the town’s history. Original artwork by local artists adorns the walls, depicting summers spent on the water and the beauty of Long Island beaches. From the waves of Gilgo Beach to the lake at Argyle Park, these paintings and photos celebrate all the Babylon shores have to offer and the memories created there.

The artists’ creativity shines through in pieces like The Wave by Bradford Warren Schneider, a sculpture depicting roiling waves made from recycled surfboards, and The Saltwater Bloom by Shauna Carroll, a colorful image painted on a Bunger surfboard. Fun pieces like Gillman of Gilgo by Chris Mason, featuring a surfing sea monster, and abstract pieces like The Factory Floor, also by Schneider, bring a light-hearted atmosphere to the exhibit and remind viewers of the joy of hitting the waves and spending days and nights at the beach.

“In addition to the art, I want people to look at the photos and posters on the wall and learn about the history,” Christensen said.

The exhibit features the Bunger 360, Charlie’s first board model, and the iconic Bunger Persuader as centerpieces. The windows display photos of Charlie Bunger and the Bunger Surf Team, along with newspapers that highlighted their accomplishments over the years. Bunger surfboards and skateboards line the walls, with a display by the Bunger family commemorating the many board types the company designed.

Located at 127 Deer Park Ave. in Babylon Village, The Christensen Gallery is open to the public on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1-6 p.m. Art sales are available in person and on its website at thechristensengallery.com/bungerbeyondthebreak. The gallery’s next exhibition, In Her Hands, featuring three female artists, opens Saturday, September 12.