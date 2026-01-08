Anthony Piccirillo Sworn in as Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer

On January 5, Suffolk County Legislator Anthony Piccirillo, who represents the 8th District—covering the hamlets of Oakdale, West Sayville, Sayville, and Bayport—was sworn in as Presiding House Officer at the annual reorganization meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature.

He succeeds the former Presiding Officer, Kevin McCaffrey, who represented the 14th District, which includes Copiague, Lindenhurst, Babylon, West Babylon, Gilgo Beach, and the westernmost part of Fire Island, after reaching his term limit in the Legislature.

Picciollo first took office in 2020 after winning the seat in the November 19, 2019, general election. He grew up in Holbrook, attended Suffolk County Community College and Dowling College, and then worked in the private sector for many years before becoming an aide to Suffolk County Legislator Steve Flotteron (District 11).

Legislator James Mazzarella was also sworn in as Deputy Presiding Officer during the reorganization meeting. Mazzarella represents the 3rd District, which includes the hamlets of Center Moriches, East Moriches, Mastic, Mastic Beach, Moriches, Shirley, and Poospatuck Indian Reservation. He is a graduate of William Floyd High School and joined the Legislature in May 2021 after winning a Special Election in the 3rd District to fill the unexpired term of Rudy Sunderman, who vacated his seat earlier that year.