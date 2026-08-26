Fire Island News Closes Out August with the Second-to-Last Issue of the 2026 Season

History, real estate, and community news punctuate the August 28 edition of Fire Island News, which arrives at local newsstands this week.

Ahead of the upcoming 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Christopher Verga examines the unique role Fire Island Ferries played in the recovery effort. Special thanks to David Anderson and Fire Island Ferries, Inc. for helping bring that article together.

Next, in our Behind the Dunes real estate section, John Huber examines the home formerly known as the Brill House in Seaview. In a climate where houses are torn down and new ones are built in their place all the time on Fire Island, some architectural treasures are worth saving.

Then, of course, our local community news is the lifeblood of our publication. Fire Island’s newest coffee house is on four wheels in Fair Harbor, and summer intern Nikita Cook tells us all about it. Then, across the Great South Bay, she visits an art gallery in Babylon Village, where a very special exhibition celebrates surfing legend, Charlie Bunger. Also, be sure to read the fine contributions from our community columnists, who have lovingly told their community stories every two weeks all summer long.

Finally, we would be remiss not to mention the story of Heather Arnold, our youngest cover artist to date. Heather will be among the artists exhibiting at the Davis Park Art Show on Labor Day, Sept. 7. Also, don’t miss Samantha Salerno’s community calendar of events to find out where to go and what to do in the final weeks of summer.

Find your copy at your favorite nearby newsstand, or download the digital edition at www.fireislandnews.com.