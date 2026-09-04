Labor Day Weekend and the Week in September That Follows

Saturday, September 5 (8:30 a.m.)

Ocean Beach Fishing Club Annual Kids’ Catch & Release Fishing Contest

The Incorporated Village of Ocean Beach and the Ocean Beach Fishing Club will host the Annual Catch & Release Fishing Contest on the dock at the Ocean Beach Marina, by the playground. Children ages 14 and younger are welcome to participate in catching and releasing fish and to try their luck at catching the largest fish. Promoting sportsmanship, conservation, and inclusivity, this event teaches youth to respect our waters. Entry fee:

$25 per person. For details and to register, visit the Village Office, 315 Bay/Cottage Walk, Ocean Beach.

Saturday, September 5 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

NY State Parks Shark Shack

Sharks are an extremely diverse group of animals on the planet, yet they’re also among the most feared. In this hands-on program at Robert Moses Field 5, near the playground (weather permitting), patrons will learn that this group of fish is full of diversity! The Shark Shack is meant to educate the public about the shark species native to New York, while also introducing other marine life in our waters and how to safely navigate a shark interaction. Experience the pop-up display full of shark-related items, turning what once was fear into fascination! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit parks.ny.gov/visit/events/ny-state-parks-shark-shack .

Saturday, Sept. 5 & Sunday, Sept. 6 (Hours TBA)

Pop-Up Thrift Shop at The Agency

The f pop-up thrift shop at The Agency concludes this weekend. Visit their satellite office at Bay & Surfview Walks on the Ocean Beach and Seaview border, on Saturday, from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Find artworks, housewares, jewelry, and clothing. All proceeds benefit the Ocean Beach Fire Department. No donations, please.

Saturday, Sept. 5 & Sunday, Sept. 6 (Beginning at 5 p.m.)

Avenue Q The Musical

The hit Broadway show comes to Fire Island, thanks to the Fire Island Pines Arts Project, with a community cast that includes resident Broadway actors. Cocktail begins at 5 p.m.; the curtain rises at 6 p.m. at Whyte Hall, 577 Blvd., Fire Island Pines. Visit fipap.org for tickets.

Monday, September. 7 (9 a.m.)

Labor Day Pancake Breakfast

The Ocean Beach Fire Department will host a Labor Day Pancake Breakfast at the Ocean Beach Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach. Enjoy a delicious breakfast of fluffy pancakes to ring in the end of summer. Pancakes will be served from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information, visit villageofoceanbeach.org .

Sunday, September 6 (noon-4 p.m.)

The Davis Park Art Show

This Fire Island favorite event takes place on Labor Day Weekend, rain or shine, at the Most Precious Blood Church. Original artworks, textiles, and jewelry all made by hand by local artists and craftspeople are available for sale at reasonable prices.

Thursday, September 10 (7-8:30 p.m.)

Life Lessons from Legends: Richard Skipper Returns to Fire Island After 20 Years with Richard Skipper Celebrates!

Richard’s last performance on Fire Island was more than two decades ago—when he was appearing as Carol Channing, a role he performed around the world for twenty years. This time, he returns as himself, sharing the stories, songs, humor, and wisdom gathered throughout a lifetime spent celebrating the artists who shaped American entertainment. Unlike a traditional cabaret performance, this is an audience-interactive experience. Before the show begins, audience members are invited to submit questions. Those questions shape the evening, making every performance unique. Through songs, stories, laughter, and spontaneous conversation, Skipper explores the wisdom passed down by legendary artists including Carol Channing, Jerry Herman, Julie Wilson, Marilyn Maye, Lee Roy Reams, and many others, while celebrating the legends sitting in the audience. Joining Richard is Rose Levine, recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest continuously performing drag queen. Cherry Grove Community House Theater, 180 Bayview Walk in Cherry Grove. Tickets can be purchased at: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=apcg

Weekend of September 11

Trans Celebration Weekend

Queer Grove, a volunteer initiative founded by Parker Sargent in the LGBTQIA+ haven of Cherry Grove, will host the annual Trans Celebration Weekend in Cherry Grove, Fire Island. The weekend brings the community together to celebrate, educate, and entertain, with dazzling events and activities that’ll interest and inspire every attendee. From art and nature walks to performances, health resources, and more, you won’t want to miss all the fun! For a full schedule of events over the weekend of Sept. 11 through 13, and ticketing information, visit queergrove.com .

Saturday, September 12 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

NY State Parks Shark Shack

Sharks are an extremely diverse group of animals on the planet, yet they’re also among the most feared. In this hands-on program at Robert Moses Field 5, near the playground (weather permitting), patrons will learn that this group of fish is full of diversity! The Shark Shack is meant to educate the public about the shark species native to New York, while also introducing other marine life in our waters and how to safely navigate a shark interaction. Experience the pop-up display full of shark-related items, turning what once was fear into fascination! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit parks.ny.gov/visit/events/ny-state-parks-shark-shack .

Saturday, September 12 (11 a.m.)

Captree Dockside Family Festival

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will host the Annual Dockside Family Festival at Captree State Park, 3500 Ocean Parkway, Bay Shore. Enjoy interactive pirate shows, a Little Mermaid meet-and-greet, pony rides, magic shows, boat rides, and more! Local nonprofits and craft food vendors will be on-site serving delicious bites. All activities are FREE; however, an $8 parking fee will apply.

Saturday, September 12 (2 p.m.)

Rockin’ Across America

Chris Ruggiero will perform live at Bayway Performing Arts Center, 265 E. Main St., East Islip, with his show Rockin’ Across America. Featuring special guests American Bombshells, Ruggiero’s shows always showcase the greatest hits of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. From New York Doo-Wop and Jersey Boys to Detroit’s Motown sound, this

All-American salute to our first responders and veterans is a one-show-only special concert event. For tickets and more information about the star-spangled evening, visit baywayartscenter.com .

Sunday, September 13 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Argyle Park Annual Fair

The Babylon Beautification Society will host the Annual Fair at Argyle Park, 181 W. Main St., Babylon, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One of Long Island’s premier outdoor fairs, the event will feature more than 325 talented craft makers and artists showcasing their handmade goods. Browse booths filled with accessories, home decor, art, jewelry, and fine foods. These local creatives bring their skills, making for a vibrant and exciting day! In addition to the diverse array of vendors, enjoy delectable food and drink options, as well as live entertainment around the Village Gazebo. This event is FREE to attend! For details, visit babylonbeautification.org/annual-fai r.

Sunday, September 13 (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)

Arts on Terry 2026

Arts on Terry (AOT) is an annual contemporary art fair for all ages, held on Terry Street, Patchogue’s official arts district! From 1-5 p.m., attendees are encouraged to stroll along the street filled with art and joy. The fair showcases more than 300 artists, including 35+ solo artist booths, 20+ live painters, 17+ organizations, and 17+ street artists! A full day of demonstrations, family-friendly activities, live music, and poetry awaits! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit patchoguearts.org .

Saturday, September 12 (3 p.m.)

60th Annual Miss Fire Island Pageant

The Ice Palace, 1 Main Walk, Cherry Grove, is thrilled to announce this year’s Miss Fire Island Pageant, featuring hosts Logan Hardcore, 2011 Miss Fire Island, and Ariel Sinclair, 2002 Miss Fire Island. This year’s theme, “There’s No Place Like Home,” is a subtle nod to the classic film The Wizard of Oz. A special All Stars category will feature past pageant winners. Contestants can win up to $3,000 in prizes! Experience the spectacle in person at 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit

redeyetickets.com/events/miss-fire-island-pageant-2026 .

Sunday, September 13 (1 p.m.)

Miss Isle of Fire Contest

The 6th Annual Miss Isle of Fire contest will be held at The Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the show begins at 1 p.m. Whether you’re a fan or a first-timer, this event is all about good vibes and great company. Spend the afternoon cheering on your favorites and soaking up every minute of the action! This fun and fierce competition costs $55 per person to attend. For tickets and more information, call (631) 583-8088.

Thursdays–Sundays through September 13 (11 a.m.–4 p.m.)

Dahlia Inspirations

Founded to encourage, educate, and inspire women artists, Women Sharing Art, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering artistic growth and bringing art to the community through exhibitions, educational programs, demonstrations, workshops, and outreach initiatives. This exhibition brings together the work of talented Long Island women artists across a wide range of media, including painting, mosaics, photography, fiber, glass, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, and mixed media. Set within the beautiful surroundings of Bayard Cutting Arboretum, the exhibition creates a natural dialogue between art and landscape. While some artists depict the dahlia itself, others draw inspiration from its brilliant colors, graceful forms, resilience, and seasonal beauty to explore themes of growth, joy, transformation, and imagination. Together, the works reflect the diversity, creativity, and artistic vision that define the members of Women Sharing Art, Inc.

ONGOING

Through November 30 (10 a.m.–3 p.m.)

“Recreate a Masterpiece” Exhibit and Photo Contest

Make art come alive with your family and friends at the Long Island Maritime Museum! Recreate: Take a photo in our life-size exhibit featuring Washington Crossing the Delaware for your chance to win a private charter sail on the oyster sloop Priscilla! Strike a pose, snap a pic, and enter it in our photo contest. We’ve got the costumes. You relive the history! The exhibit is open for group photos on a first-come, first-served basis Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. Free with admission. Don’t forget to allow time to explore the rest of the museum!

Stay tuned for September 11 remembrance events, which will be published soon.

Find more events by referring to our most recent edition of Fire Island News.

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