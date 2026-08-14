Midway in August: Where to Go and What to Do on Fire Island and Along the Great South Bay this Weekend, the Week Ahead, and Beyond

Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Saturday, August 15 (2 p.m.)

Islip Arts Council and Studio Theater of Long Island Shakespeare Troupe present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a comedy by William Shakespeare, as part of Islip Arts Council’s Free Summer Arts in the Parks. The performance will take place at Brookside Park in West Sayville. A Midsummer Night’s Dream, written between 1594 and 1596, is set in Athens and features several subplots centered on the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. One subplot follows a conflict among four Athenian lovers. Another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play they are to perform before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue. A Midsummer Night’s Dream is one of Shakespeare’s most popular and widely performed plays.

Sayville International Film Festival

Thursday, August 13 to Sunday, August 16 (10 a.m.–11 p.m.)

The inaugural Sayville International Film Festival will bring four days of screenings, industry programming, and awards events to Sayville this August, with hometown film and television veterans Paula Hart and Melissa Joan Hart set to receive the festival’s first Vanguard Legacy Award. The festival runs Aug. 13 through Aug. 16 at venues including the Sayville Movie Theater and CM Performing Arts Center. For tickets and more information, visit sayvilleinternaitonalfilmfestival.com.

GMHC Archival Exhibition: Where We Gather

Saturday, August 15 (3–8 p.m.) and Sunday, August 16 (10 a.m.–8 p.m.)

For the first time in many years, the Gay Men’s Health Crisis is returning to Fire Island. If you are in the Pines that weekend, you are welcome to attend Where We Gather, an archival exhibition honoring Fire Island, the Morning Party, and the community that helped shape GMHC’s history and the fight against AIDS. The reception at the Pines Club will feature music by DJ Nikki Jax and a special performance by Sam Star, a RuPaul’s Drag Race alum.

Pieces of Us

Saturdays and Sundays through August 16 (Noon–4 p.m.)

In August, the BAFFA Art Gallery presents “Pieces of Us,” a collaborative exhibit by collage artists Diane Aliberti and Pamela Harris that celebrates the art of connection through collage. The exhibit can be seen at the Gallery on weekends, August 1, 2, 8, 9, 1,2,8,9,15, and 16, from noon to 4 p.m., with an artists’ reception on August 2, from 2-4 p.m. For additional information about the exhibition: www.baffa.org.

Snapper and Crab Derby

Sunday, August 16 (10 a.m.–1 p.m.)

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation – Long Island Region and Captree Bait and Tackle are pleased to announce the annual Snapper and Crab Fishing Derby at Captree State Park. The Snapper & Crab Fishing Derby encourages children to discover and enjoy fishing and crabbing. Children 16 years old and younger are welcome to participate. Numerous fishing locations are available throughout Captree State Park. Participants may bring their own equipment or purchase it at Captree Bait and Tackle. For additional information, please call Captree State Park at (631) 669-0449 or Captree Bait and Tackle at (631) 587-3430.

Dive Kismet Fundraiser

Sunday, August 16 (Noon–4 p.m.)

Support two great causes at this community fundraiser benefiting Canine Companions and the Kismet Community Association. Held at Dive Kismet, the afternoon will feature live music, local vendors, raffles, food and drinks, and the chance to meet service dogs, puppies, and veterans. Admission is $20 per person and includes a raffle ticket for a chance to win a VIP tour for four of Canine Companions’ Medford campus. Proceeds will support Canine Companions’ mission and programs that benefit the Kismet community.

Islip Summer Concert Series: Easy Street

Sunday, August 16 (2 p.m.)

The Islip Arts Council is hosting the final installment of its 2026 Free Summer Concert Series as part of Free Summer Arts in the Parks. Every Sunday at 2 p.m. in July and August, the Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park’s Lower Carriage House will host the concerts, featuring a new band each week. This week’s band is Easy Street, playing popular party, dance, R&B, rock ’n’ roll, and country music. Come spend a Sunday afternoon at the beautiful Bayard Cutting Arboretum, where live music takes place at the Lower Carriage House overlooking the Connetquot River. Be sure to bring your own chair! A parking fee is in effect.

J.A.M. Shakes the Shack

Monday, August 17 (Noon–4 p.m.)

Join The Shack in Atlantique for Monday Funday!! There will be food provided by restaurants from Kismet, Ocean Beach, and Bay Shore! The drinks will be flowing! And there will be so many raffles! Event and raffle tickets can be purchased at the door. All proceeds will go to The Jillian A. Metcalf Foundation, a great organization that supports medical students and people in need because of medical issues.

Mark MacKillop’s Broadway Salon Fundraiser

Monday, August 17 (2–5 p.m.)

Mark MacKillop is hosting his latest salon, featuring Tony Award-winning Lillian White, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Nick Rashad Borroughs, to benefit Broadway Cares in Fire Island Pines! Reservations for the salon are strictly limited to 40 people! See Mark MacKillop’s Instagram, @markmackillop, for details!

Monday Night Book Bingo

Monday, August 17 (7-7:45 p.m.)

Join the Saltaire Library, 105 Broadway Ave., Saltaire, for weekly Monday Night Book Bingo, a treasured town tradition. The event combines the excitement of Bingo with the joy of reading, bringing together Saltaire’s little minds. Each session features three lively rounds of play, and every child has the chance to win a brand-new book to take home and keep! This game is fun for all ages and a great way to be part of the Fire Island community. Cost at registration: $20 per class. Bingo will occur weekly on Mondays from July 6 through August 24. For more details, visit saltairerecreation.com/library.

Islip Brown Bag Concert Series: Strawberry Gossip

Tuesday, August 18 (Noon–2 p.m.)

The Islip Arts Council is hosting the 2026 Free Brown Bag Concert Series as part of its Free Summer Arts in the Parks. The concerts will run Tuesdays through mid-July to mid-August, beginning at noon at the Bay Shore Band Shell. Bring a lunch and enjoy the music!

The Rose Levine Songbook

Wednesday, August 19 (Beginning at 5 p.m.)

Rose Levine returns to sing once more at Cherry’s on the Bay, hosted by the venue, to benefit the Cherry Grove Community Association (CGCAI). Produced by Diane Romano and with music directed by Mason Griffen, the evening promises a great time for all. A cash-bar cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., and showtime begins at 7 p.m. Tickets, priced at $75 per person, include admission, dinner, and one glass of wine. Make your reservations online at cherrysonthebay.com.

Journey to Hope

Wednesday, August 19 (6:30 p.m.)

The Journey to Hope: An Evening of Music, Advocacy & Impact is a special event benefiting The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Long Island Chapter. This unforgettable evening will feature performances by some of Long Island’s top talent, celebrating the timeless music of Sade, Phil Collins, Sting, and Simon & Garfunkel. Blending soft rock, smooth jazz, and soulful fusion, the night’s music will create an uplifting atmosphere that sets The Journey to Hope ablaze with energy and inspiration. Guests will also experience meaningful storytelling, community connection, and an opportunity to support lifesaving education, advocacy, and suicide prevention efforts across Long Island. Join us at the Boulton Center for a night of hope, healing, and impact. Funds raised will go to The Journey to Hope Team for the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on October 25, 2026, at Jones Beach, where thousands come together to help fight suicide. If you’re interested in donating or joining “Team Journey to Hope,” click the link. The Journey to Hope – Fundraising For American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Saltaire Library: Musical Event with Kiley Latham & Co.

Thursday, August 20 (7 p.m.)

Join the Saltaire Library in welcoming Kiley Latham & Co., an indie pop band based in Burlington, Vermont, led by singer-songwriter Kiley Latham. Known for turning heartfelt ideas and melodies into vibrant, full-band arrangements, the group brings a fresh, engaging sound to every performance. After releasing her debut EP in 2024, Kiley continues to build momentum with music that blends thoughtful songwriting and catchy indie pop energy. Come discover her sound. If you can’t get enough, you can also find her music on Spotify! Registration is free. Visit saltairerecreation.com/library for more information.

Dahlia Inspirations

Thursdays–Sundays through September 13 (11 a.m.–4 p.m.)

Founded to encourage, educate, and inspire women artists, Women Sharing Art, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering artistic growth and bringing art to the community through exhibitions, educational programs, demonstrations, workshops, and outreach initiatives. This exhibition brings together the work of talented Long Island women artists across a wide range of media, including painting, mosaics, photography, fiber, glass, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, and mixed media. Set within the beautiful surroundings of Bayard Cutting Arboretum, the exhibition creates a natural dialogue between art and landscape. While some artists depict the dahlia itself, others draw inspiration from its brilliant colors, graceful forms, resilience, and seasonal beauty to explore themes of growth, joy, transformation, and imagination. Together, the works reflect the diversity, creativity, and artistic vision that define the members of Women Sharing Art, Inc.

Shark Shack

Thursdays and Saturdays through September 26 (9 a.m.–2 p.m.)

Sharks are among the most diverse and most feared groups of animals on the planet. With over 500 species, this pop-up display highlights the diversity within this group of fish. The goal of the NY State Parks Shark Shack is to educate the public about NY shark species, introduce the public to other marine life in our waters, and offer public safety guidance for shark interactions. Come experience this pop-up display full of shark-related items and turn any fear into fascination! Held at Robert Moses Field 5, weather permitting.

“Recreate a Masterpiece” Exhibit and Photo Contest

Through November 30 (10 a.m.–3 p.m.)

Make art come alive with your family and friends at the Long Island Maritime Museum! Recreate: Take a photo in our life-size exhibit featuring Washington Crossing the Delaware for your chance to win a private charter sail on the oyster sloop Priscilla! Strike a pose, snap a pic, and enter it in our photo contest. We’ve got the costumes. You relive the history! The exhibit is open for group photos on a first-come, first-served basis Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. Free with admission. Don’t forget to allow time to explore the rest of the museum!

Find more events by referring to our most recent edition of Fire Island News.

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