Meet the Cover Artist: Heather Arnold

At 24, Heather Arnold is our youngest cover artist to date, and this editor was taken by surprise because the quality of the woodblock print would lead one to believe it was produced by someone further along in their artistic career.

The bold-colored graphic depicts two birds on the pilings—one black, the other white—possibly a cormorant and a gull, as the Kiki comes in at the waterline horizon, and the location can only be Davis Park, composed by someone who knows the community well.

“It’s a linoleum reduction print,” Arnold politely explains. “I work it in layers to get the colors.”

She graduated from Patchogue-Medford High School, then attended the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), where she earned her bachelor’s degree. Although she lives in New York City these days, Davis Park still holds an important place in her heart.

“As a kid, I would stay on my grandparents’ houseboat at Davis for the entire summer,” she said.

Animation by Heather Arnold:

While working hard to establish herself in the City, Arnold still maintains her ties to the local arts scene by participating in live painting events at the Live at Five block parties in downtown Patchogue and by having some of her paintings exhibited at one of the satellite art galleries operated by the Patchogue Arts Council (PAC). She is also participating in the Davis Park Art Show for the third time on Sept. 7.

“We always went to the crafter on Labor Day,” said Arnold. “It was a tradition for my family. So, once I got the opportunity to participate, I did, because it’s a really cool event and it’s good for networking.”

While she is presently paying the bills by working for a catering service, she is also thinking like a professional artist, seizing exhibition opportunities, such as the Arts Project of Cherry Grove Art Show, which she has also participated in. She maintains an active Instagram page, @hepart131, and accepts commissions, including murals and house portraits.

“The message of my artwork is about appreciating the scenery around you, and I appreciate Davis Park. When I go there, I take everything in, including the landscaping and the wildlife. I really appreciate the mundane and simply being there with my family. Davis Park has a deep connection for me. I stay there for memories of my grandparents’ houseboat when I was growing up and of my grandma, who’s now passed. I make art that revolves around that time period, in a way. So, it really means a lot to me. It means everything.”

The Davis Park Art Show takes place on Labor Day Weekend, Sunday Sept. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. at Most Precious Blood Church. Those interested in contacting Heather Arnold about possible commissions can email her at hepart131@gmail.com or direct message her on Instagram.