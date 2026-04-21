Town of Brookhaven is Named “Tree City USA” for an 11th Consecutive Year

The Brookhaven Town Board celebrates its 11th consecutive year of being bestowed the prestigious “Tree USA” designation by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Marking the 11th consecutive year it has earned this national honor, the Town of Brookhaven has once again been recognized as a Tree City USA community. The designation, awarded by the Arbor Day Foundation, highlights the town’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, urban forestry, and long‑term sustainability.

The recognition coincides with the annual observance of Arbor Day, a moment that underscores the importance of trees in promoting cleaner air, reducing stormwater runoff, enhancing community character, and supporting local ecosystems.

As part of its longstanding Arbor Day tradition, Brookhaven Town has distributed hundreds of free tree saplings to residents each year. This initiative encourages homeowners to plant and care for new trees, expanding the town’s green canopy and fostering a shared responsibility for environmental health.

“Being named a Tree City USA for the eleventh year in a row is a testament to the dedication of our residents, staff, and everyone who believes in preserving Brookhaven’s natural beauty,” said Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico as he expressed his appreciation for the recognition. “Every sapling planted strengthens our environment and our community, and I’m grateful for the continued support that makes achievements like this possible.”

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program recognizes municipalities that meet four core standards: maintaining a tree board or department, establishing a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. Brookhaven’s 11‑year streak demonstrates the town’s consistent leadership in environmental initiatives and its commitment to creating a greener, more sustainable community.