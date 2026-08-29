Kismet Coffee’s First Summer in Fair Harbor

If you’re looking to grab a cup of coffee before catching the ferry or munch on a pastry while you relax on the beach, look no further—Kismet Coffee Company has a new location this summer. As the company’s fourth location in four years, it’s been a busy time, and they’re bringing that energy to Fair Harbor, Fire Island.

“We hit the ground running this summer, and the Fair Harbor community has really embraced us,” owner and founder Jackson Davis said. “Business has been awesome.”

Right off the dock at Fair Harbor, this new store was built from the ground up and operates out of a custom-made trailer featuring Kismet Coffee’s iconic deer logo. Passengers can escape the sun and lounge under umbrellas in the cozy nook behind the red real estate office. Even with this smaller footprint, the coffee options haven’t been reduced—in fact, the menu offers a variety of smoothies and frozen lemonade, perfect for beating the summer heat.

Running a food truck business, however, has presented its own unique set of obstacles, but the Kismet Coffee team has been up to the challenge.

“We’ve had to come up with creative solutions,” Davis said. “The trailer has been very fun for us.”

Kismet Coffee Company began in 2022 as a ferry-side shack in Kismet, born of Davis’ desire to share good coffee with his community. The business took off, and in 2023 they opened their first Bay Shore location, followed by a coffee bar at Ocean Beach Trading in 2024. In 2025, the Bay Shore location moved a few stores down to its current flagship on Main Street, which features a full lunch and dinner menu and a cocktail bar.

The idea of a Kismet Coffee food truck was conceived as early as late 2025, when a proposal was under consideration as the Town of Islip discussed increasing the number of permits for the increasingly popular food service venue. Following a Dec. 16 public hearing, the Islip Town Board raised the food truck license cap from 37 to 52 permits, making the Fair Harbor venture possible.

“Each community has its own flair,” Davis said. “All the success we’ve achieved is thanks to community support. I’m so thankful to everyone who’s ever bought a cup of coffee from us, and I hope we’re making the community proud.”

Though Davis said he has many more ideas in mind for the future, for now, he wants to focus on fine-tuning the business during the off-season. “I want to refine our operations and make Kismet Coffee a great place not only to get coffee but to work.”

Kismet Coffee Company is known for its sweet flavors, from honey to cookie and cherry to blueberry. There are all sorts of unique lattes to try. If you’re a coffee lover, you won’t want to miss out on this. Kismet Coffee Company’s Fair Harbor location is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends, perfect for that early-morning cup of joe.