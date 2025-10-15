Bay Shore’s Kismet Coffee Company Opens in New Location

Kismet Coffee, previously located next to Fire Island Vines in Bay Shore, has now opened a new, expanded location a few stores away at 45 W. Main St. The original Kismet Coffee opened as a coffee stand in 2022 by Jackson Davis in the namesake Fire Island community, where he grew up, by the Kismet ferry terminal. In 2024, they opened their kiosk inside Ocean Beach Trading.

Davis’s passion for roasting, grinding, and brewing coffee for customers in Kismet led to the creation of their own single-origin, ethically sourced coffee beans. In addition to a variety of hot and cold coffee and non-coffee drinks, they serve breakfast all day and offer a delightful lunch menu.

I arrived at Kismet Coffee on a Saturday afternoon and took a seat at the bar. The interior features their signature colors of white and red, accented with the logo illustration of a deer sipping coffee that harks back to their Fire Island origins. The minimal mid-century modern industrial style enhances the open feel of the space, while a clear “beachy” vibe emanates from both the staff and the interior design. The place also offers tables and chairs for a full dine-in experience, and the bar has a selection of baked items, ranging from cookies to banana bread.

At the counter, one of the three friendly baristas greeted me and handed over the menus to help with my choices. Happy customers arrived at a steady pace, with patrons ordering the Lavender Haze Latte multiple times and requesting to sit and dine at the tables. The spot also offers a selection of dairy and non-dairy milks to add to drinks.

While sipping my matcha latte, another barista came over to ask what I wanted to order for my entrée. I wavered between the roasted beet and goat cheese salad and the chicken pesto panini. Still, I’m a total sucker for crispy tuna bites—the viral squares of crisp sushi rice topped with tuna tartare, avocado, scallion, sesame, and spicy aioli sauce. My entrée arrived within a few minutes. First, it was stunning to look at: golden squares of crispy rice topped with pink-hued tuna tartare, featuring pops of green from the avocado and scallion, and small dots of spicy aioli. It was the perfect combination of warm, crispy rice, cool, fresh tuna, creamy avocado, and a subtle kick of spice from the sauce. The serving came with four pieces, perfect for one person as an entrée or shared as an appetizer for two. Needless to say, I cleaned my plate. My eyes almost got the better of me when I glanced at another table and saw—and smelled—the truffle Parmesan fries. Those are definitely next on my list!

Other highlights of Kismet Coffee that set it apart from other coffee spots are their house-made syrups, used in many of their drinks and made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. They also have a breakfast menu that’s served all day, which I was pleasantly surprised to learn. I was told that their breakfast burrito is one of their most beloved items. There’s also their rendition of the classic Long Island BEC (bacon, egg, and cheese), an avocado toast, a whipped ricotta toast, a breakfast salad that is right up my alley, a berry acai bowl, creme brulee cornbread, and a prosciutto and potato croquette. Other lunch options include an herb chicken Caesar salad and a hot honey fried chicken sandwich, which is next on my list to try.

Adding to their regular menu of coffee, drinks, breakfast, lunch, and baked goods, they will soon introduce a dinner menu and eventually become a cocktail bar featuring espresso-forward drinks in the evening. If you think this location is perfect for a celebration, look no further—Kismet Coffee is now accepting reservations for private events of up to 75 people. As someone who’s obsessed with espresso martinis and shots, I can’t wait for the dinner and cocktail service to begin as we head into fall and winter.

Many of us love Fire Island and consider it home, whether in spirit or physically. Having a piece of Fire Island, like Kismet Coffee, available on the mainland year-round keeps us connected with a gathering spot to eat, drink, and be merry until we can all be there again in the summer.

Kismet Coffee, located at 45 W. Main St. in Bay Shore, is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., with dinner and cocktail service coming soon. The two seasonal Kismet Coffee locations remain inside Ocean Beach Trading in Ocean Beach and at the Kismet ferry terminal.