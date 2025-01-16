East Islip High Captures 3rd Straight Rocky Gilmore Classic Wrestling Title

East Islip High School’s wrestlers won their third straight Rocky Gilmore Classic title at the 37th annual edition of the tournament, which the school hosted earlier this month. East Islip boasted 14 place winners, five finalists, and four champions, totaling 246 team points to earn a well-deserved first place.

Capturing first place overall for East Islip was sophomore Gryffin Alfalla, senior captain Christopher Coleman, senior captain Vasilios Dimou, junior Christian Horeis, as well as junior Noah Hodge – who also won the team’s Most Outstanding Wrestler award for defeating the first and third-ranked wrestlers in his weight class.

East Islip’s third-place finishers were junior Brian Csoban and junior captain Rocco DeStefano; in fourth place were junior Matt D’Amico, senior Chase Canfora, and senior Anthony Liedtke-Merina; finishing fifth overall was freshman Rayan Shehu; and earning sixth place were sophomore Marcos Quinones, sophomore Ty Strychalsky and junior Sean Togher.

Congratulations to all!