The Last 2026 Issue of Fire Island News Hits Newsstands Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

That’s a wrap! We have had a busy and productive summer, but all things must pass. Our Sept. 4 issue of Fire Island News marks the end of the season with farewells, a touch of nostalgia, and stays on point with current, relevant topics.

In the world of farewells: Our community columnists, Brett Brubaker, Lisa Dagian, Robert Levine, and Bradlee White, have worked all summer to deliver the best hyper-local community happenings. Each one saved some space this time around to say goodbye for the season in their own way.

Nostalgia is evident in this issue in articles such as Dave Gil de Rubio’s profile of a recording artist from Kismet whose latest album includes a song that pays tribute to one of Fire Island’s lost communities, Christopher Verga’s interview with a man who reflects on his 102 years living in Islip Hamlet, as well as a special collection of photos we compiled of the summer of 2026.

Yet articles like Todd Erickson’s detailed analysis of the situation involving the former Botel of Fire Island Pines, which is now the property of Tryst Hospitality, are a welcome and honest departure from some of the dialogue currently riding the media wave. Find it in our Behind the Dunes real estate section, where you will also find our closing article about The Blind Spot, the 2026 sponsor of Fire Island News. Their support helped make our newspaper free on newsstands throughout the Great South Bay region of Long Island. Be sure to stop in their Babylon Village or Wantagh showroom and thank them.

The editor’s window column also thanks the many other skilled professionals of Schneps Media who made Fire Island News possible this summer. No newspaper is ever an island, even when it is located on the Great South Beach!

Until 2027, continue to follow us at www.fireislandnews.com, as well as our Facebook and Instagram pages.