Great South Bay News and Fire Island News Seeks Interns for 2026

We are looking for good people who have the right stuff to intern with Great South Bay News and Fire Island News this year.

The Great South Bay News and Fire Island News are looking for interns to work in the editorial department of Long Island’s South Shore region’s leading news and lifestyle publications.

Fire Island News, established in 1957, has received recognition from national journalism groups for its editorial excellence. Great South Bay News is its newer sibling publication, launched in 2024.

Both are owned by Schneps Media, based in Bayside, which is one of the largest local news chains in New York State with over 90 newspapers and websites across Long Island, New York City, and Westchester. Sister publications include Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers, amNewYork, Gay City News, and many others.

Interns will gain hands-on newsroom experience by working with seasoned professionals. They will support essential operations and have the chance to research, report, and prepare news articles for publication in our monthly and biweekly print editions and on our daily website.

Spring internships at Great South Bay News are available from late January through April. Summer internships with Fire Island News run from May to August, and fall internships with Great South Bay News are from September to December. Applicants should be college students majoring in English, journalism, or communications. Familiarity with the neighborhoods in our coverage regions is a plus. Experience writing for a school newspaper is encouraged but not required. Students must earn college credit to participate in the internship program.

Applicants can send their resume, cover letter, and writing samples to Editor-In-Chief Shoshanna McCollum at editor@fireislandnews.com.