Juneteenth, Summer Solstice, and Father’s Day are Commemorated in our New Issue of Fire Island News

This Father’s Day falls on the First Day of Summer. It’s been a few years since that last happened, and because this issue also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, we pause to consider the convergence of these events.

Fathers, because we all have one, and sometimes more. The role they play in our lives charts our course.

Juneteenth, because freedom is essential for all of us to thrive.

And the first day of summer, because our lives revolve around the sun, as these warmer days are always the brightest and most fleeting.

So begins the statement that opens our June 19 edition of Fire Island News (FIN). Be on the lookout for it on newsstands along Fire Island communities and neighborhoods along the Great South Bay.

Exclusives

Several feature articles in this issue are exclusive to FIN.

For months, we have watched the drama surrounding the released Epstein Files unfold, bringing down high-powered people and touching the neighborhood enclaves across New York and Long Island… that dialogue has not included Fire Island, but up until now, as it turns out, that sordid matter touched our shores too.

Also, make a point of reading the heart-warming story about the partnership between People’s Arc of Suffolk County and St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Sayville. This story about what can be achieved through community partnerships will brighten your day.

The issue of localized erosion on Kismet’s beaches is also examined in depth by reporter Ryder Batkiewicz and community columnist Bradlee White. You will find the heart of Fire Island in our community columns. Make a point of reading them all.

Entertainment & Lifestyle

The community columns are the heart of our newspaper, and our Where to Go and What to Do community calendar section is certainly its pulse. Those events are not a list we reproduced from elsewhere; Samantha Salerno diligently sources and builds it every two weeks. Interested in having your public event featured in our events calendar? The power is at your fingertips! Submit your event to: events.fireislandnews.com. This is a free service of Schneps Media, and all are encouraged to take advantage of it.

Hungry? Fire Island has food choices. Read all about Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace and their expanded access and delivery options. Bon Appétit!

Now, at the height of Pride Month, this issue keeps the celebration going strong with special historical articles by Angelina Zingeriello and Christopher Verga, and photo coverage by Rob Verbeck.

Of course, with the beautiful artwork that graces the front cover of every issue, there is the story of the talented artist who created it. Read the story of Lynne Milnes and the worthy cause that brought it to our attention.

Real Estate

Then there are our Behind the Dunes and Between the Canals real estate sections… for we are where we dwell. In this issue, the “Real Estate Roundtable” discusses the June Market; the newest coastal must-have status symbol, the outdoor kitchen, is examined in depth; and do you think the good summer rentals have already been snapped up? Guess again! Netter Beach Estates features a beauty available and highlighted.

A joyous Juneteenth, a happy Father’s Day, and a warm welcome to the first day of summer.