100 Years of Swimming Across the Great South Bay: The Maggie Fischer Memorial GSB Cross Bay Swim 2026

In 1927, five determined swimmers set out to swim across the Great South Bay. One hundred years later, the Maggie Fischer Memorial Cross Bay Swim is a nationally treasured event that has raised over a million dollars for the Hospice Care Network’s Children and Family Bereavement Program and funds an annual scholarship at St. Anthony’s High School. The 5.6-mile trek from the Fire Island Lighthouse to Gilbert Park in Brightwaters is no easy feat — yet over 100 athletes conquer it every summer.

Although the event has evolved over the years, the shared excitement among participants and organizers remains strong. While setting up for this year’s finish line, organizers already knew exactly what to do from last year, making the process seamless. In recent developments, participation has been capped at 125 swimmers, making one of those coveted spots increasingly difficult to secure. Each swimmer must raise a minimum of $500 to participate and select their partnered kayaker.

On the early morning of Friday, July 31, participants arrived at the Fire Island Lighthouse, a short walk from Robert Moses Field 5. Weather is an unpredictable factor for this event, but this year’s attendees were treated to a spectacular sunrise to start their day. Swimmers and their chosen kayakers lined up on the Fire Island shoreline in anticipation of the 7 a.m. start. They set off across the unpredictable waters of the Great South Bay, heading toward the finish line at Gilbert Park.

A lively crowd welcomed each swimmer as they reached the finish line and stepped onto land. The dog-friendly landing spot also featured a dozen furry friends as cheerleaders. Vendors selling limited-edition Maggie Fischer Cross Bay Swim merchandise were busy, and Robert Patrick Coombs, a talented local artist, had pieces on display. In celebration of the swim’s 100th year, Coombs graciously donated a painting of the 2018 swim start to the organization, while attendees vied to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to bring the stunning piece home.

Although some of the regular swimmers have moved away to other parts of the country, they still make the trip back to Long Island to compete in the swim year. Some competitors travel from far-flung states, including California and Florida, to test their capabilities on the bay.

Bob Fischer continues the legacy of the event, faithfully organizing the swim each year in honor of his daughter, Maggie. Reflecting on more than two decades of race days, Fischer says some years are simply “gifted” by ideal conditions, when everything falls into place.

One year he remembers fondly was 2018, when a memorable photograph captured the lineup of swimmers in vibrant colors; this image became the basis for Coombs’ donated painting! The fitting image symbolizes the tradition that continues to inspire generations of athletes.

“The great thing about open water swimming is that you cannot control the environment. You can’t even judge when the tides will occur with any precision,” Bob Fischer shared. “Mother Nature is fully in control, and I love that this event is the true test of a great athlete who is willing to be prepared to put everything at risk and still be embarrassed by the Great South Bay.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Christopher Arena, 27, of Washington, DC, reached the shoreline first with a time of 1:51:26. A few minutes behind him was Noah Chernik, 28, of Bay Shore, finishing at 1:58:06. The third male swimmer to reach the crowd was Ryan Price, 26, of New York City, at 2:00:51.

The fastest women in this year’s race included Avery Van Tassel, 19, of Bay Shore, who sliced through the finish line at 2:14:03. Seconds later, Brooke Bowers, 23, of Brightwaters, finished at 2:14:21. Christa Ehlers, 45, of Bay Shore, completed the trio at 2:16:01. Last year’s top female swimmer, Meghan Slattery, 28, of Denver, CO, finished at 2:18:09. Slattery returns each summer from Denver to swim in Maggie’s honor.

This swim also celebrates the athletes who cross the finish line last, with the endurance awards, an accomplishment in its own right. This year, that honor went to Diane McManus, 75, who finished in 4:00.49. She has won this distinction before. McManus originally summered in Saltaire; she now travels from Upper Darby, PA, to make the swim as often as she can. The men’s endurance award went to Alexander Chefetez, 63, of New York City, who clocked in at 4:10:37.

“We’ve formed deep, lasting friendships through this event, and seeing how they spread to the community is wonderful,” Bob Fischer said. “I can’t predict what will happen after we step away from it, but my hope is that it’ll always be there as one of those community events that sets this area of the Great South Bay apart as something special.”

Editor’s note: The August 14, 2026, print version of this article inadvertently misstated the age of Endurance Award winner Alexander Chefetez as 74. He is 63 and was the 74th male to cross the finish line in this year’s cross-bay swim.