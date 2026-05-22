Memorial Day Parades this Weekend on Fire Island and the Great South Bay Communities of Long Island

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, planting American Flags at their graves at Calverton National Cemetery in 2025. They will continue the tradition this year.

Memorial Day is a time when people come together to remember, pay honor to, and show respect for those who served our nation. Find the parade most meaningful to you in our area.

Ocean Beach Memorial Day Parade

The Village of Ocean Beach Memorial Day Parade will take place in Ocean Beach, Fire Island, from 11 a.m. to noon. Veterans who have survived wars and military actions will gather to honor their fallen comrades and lay a memorial wreath on the Ocean Beach Village Green. Residents and visitors are encouraged to line the streets and attend the ceremony honoring those who served and sacrificed for the country.

MONDAY, MAY 25 (All parades begin at 11 a.m., unless otherwise noted)

Babylon Village Memorial Day Parade

American Legion Post #94 hosts the annual Memorial Day Parade in Babylon Village, kicking off at 11 a.m. The parade will head south on Deer Park Avenue from Foster Boulevard through the business district to Main Street, turn right onto West Main Street, and continue to the Village Gazebo on Montauk Highway for Memorial Day services. Local veteran organizations, marching bands, and community groups are expected to participate in this annual tradition.

Bay Shore-Brightwaters Memorial Day Parade

Organized by AMVETS Post 76, the parade will proceed down Bay Shore’s Main Street and conclude at Oakwood Cemetery. A brief service will precede the festivities. Community members are invited to gather along Main Street to honor veterans and active-duty service members during the annual event.

Bellport Village Memorial Day Parade

The Bellport Village Memorial Day parade begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25, at the Village Green, at Bellport Lane and Bell Street. The parade proceeds north on Station Road to the Woodland Cemetery, where members of VFW Post 8300 will hold a ceremony. The parade is a long-standing Bellport tradition that brings together residents, veterans, and local organizations.

Lindenhurst Village Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

The 2026 Lindenhurst Memorial Day observances begin at 10 a.m. with the Ceremony at Breslau Cemetery and the Lindenhurst Fire Department (LFD) Ceremony at Fireman’s Park. Following their ceremony, VFW will march west on Newark St., turn south on Delaware Avenue, and then west on Charles St. The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Lindenhurst Fireman’s Memorial Park, where the LFD and Parade Participants will line up and join VFW. The parade will head west on Hartford Street, then turn south on North Wellwood Avenue to Lindenhurst Village Hall, where the Memorial Day Observance Ceremony will be held at noon. (Rain date May 26.)

Patchogue Memorial Day Parade

The Patchogue Village Memorial Day Parade begins on Main Street at Rider Ave, heads west to the Four Corners, then south to the intersection of Division Street and South Ocean Ave. Residents are encouraged to attend the annual tradition honoring military members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Sayville Memorial Day Parade

The Sayville Memorial Day Parade will step off on Handsome Avenue, proceed through downtown Sayville, and conclude at the Veterans Memorial at the intersection of Main Street and Candee Avenue. The annual parade typically features local marching bands, veteran groups, scout troops, and community organizations honoring those who served.

Islip Memorial Day Parade

The Islip Memorial Day Parade begins near Islip Town Hall and travels through downtown Islip, with veterans’ organizations, local fire departments, and community groups participating. Residents are encouraged to attend the ceremony after the parade to remember and honor fallen service members.

Scheduling is subject to change. Check with the event organizers for possible updates.