TOUCHDOWN! The Rites of Autumn are Celebrated in the November Edition of Great South Bay News

November feels nostalgic along the Great South Bay, as the cool, salty coastal breezes blend with the scent of smoky fireplaces inviting us home. Our latest edition of Great South Bay News honors these cherished autumn traditions.

Our cover story begins with this dialogue as homecoming games unfold across Long Island, with each game holding great significance for someone. We thank our school district partners for making this lively photo spread possible.

As Thanksgiving approaches, November is also a time for indulging in comfort food. However, since not all of us are skilled cooks, Chef Nancy Sobel has put together a comprehensive guide to dining out on Thanksgiving Day in the area.

Feel-good films are also part of the mix as the winter holidays draw near – but do they all have to be dusty old chestnuts in black and white? Modern classics are movies for our time. This issue explores a fresh take on an old Christmas story.

This month isn’t just about homecoming but about coming home – our symbolic homes of past, present, and future – which is where our Between the Canals real estate section comes into play. Our experienced group of local real estate experts discusses the appeal and significance of that home in this month’s Real Estate Roundtable column and in our feature story.

November is also a time to remember those who are no longer with us, so we introduce our new Coping with Death section, a subject and resource we will publish periodically in Great South News.

