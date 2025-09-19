September Still Solid: Things to Do on Fire Island and Around the Great South Bay This Week

Friday, September 19

Building on the Beach with Riverhead Building Supply

Riverhead Building Supply brings the latest in home improvement right to Fire Island! Join us for two special events this fall, designed to connect homeowners and professionals with the products, experts, and ideas that can take your coastal property to the next level at the Ocean Beach Community House from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available. (Building on the Beach continues on October 3 at Whyte Hall in Fire Island Pines from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Friday, September 19

Saint Ann’s and Fire Island Ministries Fall Festival

The Annual Saint Ann’s Fall Festival will be held at 257 Middle Road, Sayville, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join in some family fun with live music, vendors, pumpkin picking, a petting zoo, and more! Honoring councilman John M. Lorenzo and the Daughters of the King. 5 p.m. service to follow. This event is FREE to attend.

Friday, September 19

Ocean Beach Movie Night

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7 p.m. Bring your beach chairs, blankets, and pillows to see a screening of Mamma Mia (PG-13). This event is FREE to attend.

Friday, September 19

The Moondogs’ Mystery Tour

Roll up for the Moondogs’ Mystery Tour at The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore, at 8 p.m. Experience a trip through every psychedelic second of Magical Mystery Tour, plus a handpicked selection of hits, and a few deep cuts, from the Beatles’ touring years! Tickets are limited, and you might just see some special guests! For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org.

Saturday, September 20

Jungle Bob’s Creepy Crawlers Show

Get ready to explore the hidden and fascinating world of invertebrates, just in time for the spooky season to begin at Jungle Bob’s Creepy Crawlers Show at the Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Great River, from 10-11 a.m. Expect to see invertebrates, including hissing Cockroaches, Tarantulas, Scorpions, jumping spiders, and much more while learning everything about them! Whether you’re a nature enthusiast or simply looking for a fun activity for the whole family, this engaging experience is great for audiences of all ages! Cost: $10/child, $15/adult. Parking fees may apply; see website for details, bayardcuttingarboretum.com.

Saturday, September 20

Community Yard Sale

Back by popular demand, the Islip Public Library will host a community yard sale on the side lawn of the Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each vendor will receive a small space to sell gently used items. Take a peek and discover your new favorite second-hand treasure!

Saturday, September 20

VOBEC Coastal Beach Clean-Up

Join in the beautification of our shoreline at the annual Village of Ocean Beach Environmental Commission (VOBEC) Coastal Beach Clean-Up. To participate, meet at Cottage Walk, Ocean Beach, at 11 a.m. The clean-up will occur from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These efforts help create a cleaner space for our summertime oasis.

Saturday, September 20

Babylon Pumpkin Fest

Visit the Salt Shack Seaside Grill, 1 Ocean Parkway, Babylon, for Babylon Pumpkin Fest, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy pumpkin picking, live music, food, drinks, arts and crafts vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo, and much more! This event is FREE to attend. Bring the whole family for a fun, shopping-filled day by the beach!

Saturday, September 20

Casino Night at the Sunset Soirée

Ocean Bay Park’s favorite evening of fun, music, and high-stakes entertainment is back at Flynn’s, Ocean Bay Park from 6-10 p.m. Back by popular demand, this year’s event promises live music by the VHS Cover Band and dancing under the stars! At the heart of the evening is the OBP Casino, complete with blackjack, craps, and roulette tables, all played with OBP’s signature play money. Tickets must be purchased by September 17, so plan accordingly. For details, email obpcommunityfun@gmail.com.

Sunday, September 21

Paws Walk & 5K

Get ready to lace up your sneakers and leash up your furry friends at the Long Island Cares Annual Paws Walk, held at Belmont Lake State Park, 625 Belmont Road, Babylon, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whether you’re a speedy sprinter or a leisurely walker, there’s something for everyone to go at their own pace and enjoy the fundraiser. Supporting Baxter’s Pet Pantry, local pets and their owners, this event is sponsored by Long Island Cares and The Harry Chapin Food Bank. Learn more about this event and initiative at licares.org.

Sunday, September 21

Jillian A. Metcalf Foundation Luau Party and Fundraiser

Join the Jillian A. Metcalf Foundation at Housers in Ocean Beach for a Hawaiian-style luau and pig roast, with a tiki bar, food, and raffles along with live music by Tim Mooney and Friends and DJBK. Proceeds The proceeds will benefit high school students pursuing a career in the medical field for Islip and Bay Shore schools. J.A.M. also provides funding for medical needs and equipment such as defibrillators, etc. $125 at the door.

Tuesday, September 23

The Rise and Fall of the Gold Coast Estates: Lecture

The Historical Society of Islip Hamlet will host Richard Panchyk and his program titled, “The Rise and Fall of the Gold Coast Estates,” at the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip, from 7-9 p.m. The Gold Coast was more than just extravagant mansions; it inspired art, literature, and employed thousands of people. Come take a visual journey through time and see the most lavish homes that were built! This program is FREE and open to the public.

Friday, September 26

The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore, welcomes The Dave Matthews Tribute Band for a time machine to a funky tea party in the 90s, at 8 p.m. Dedicated to recreating that moment in musical history, DMTB has been honing its craft for over 20 years. The attention to detail, love for the music, and sense of community create an ethereal atmosphere to join in. Visit boultoncenter.org for tickets.

Ongoing Events

Historical Display at William Floyd Estate

through September 27

The Old Mastic House at the William Floyd Estate, 245 Park Drive, Mastic Beach, will open for an exhibition showcase through September 27. Highlighting the various aspects of life on the Estate and recent rehabilitation work, this limited-duration display will be open to the public for viewing on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grounds of the Estate are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until late-November, including 12 outbuildings, the family cemetery, and 613 acres of forest, marsh, fields, and trails to explore. For more information, visit nps.gov/fiis.

Beautiful, The Carole King Musical at CMPAC

September 27 through October 19

Witness the exquisite show, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, on the main stage at CMPAC, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, from September 27 to October 19. The inspiring tale about a girl who became King, with a stirring book by Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath, this show is a phenomenon filled with songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Snag your tickets now at cmpac.com.

Sister Act at the Argyle

Through October 26

Broadway comes to Babylon as Sister Act takes the stage at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. The feel-good musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film has audiences jumping to their feet! Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a genuinely moving story, Sister Act will leave you speechless. Catch performances on the main stage, running through October 26! The curtain rises at 7 p.m. on opening night. Times on other dates vary. Check with the online box office for times, tickets, and additional information at argyletheatre.com/sisteract.

Find more events in our September edition of Great South Bay News. Submit your non-commercial event to us for publication at no charge here: events.fireislandnews.com