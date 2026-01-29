So Long January, Hello February! What’s Happening this Weekend and the Week Ahead Along the Great South Bay

Saturday, January 31

Sweets and Treats Expo

If you’ve got a sweet tooth and love shopping small, visit the Sweets and Treats Expo at Great South Bay Brewery, 25 Drexel Drive, Bay Shore, from noon to 6 p.m. The full-scale indulgence brings together artisan sweets, gourmet treats, and interactive experiences, all under one roof at the brewery! Whether you’re searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, planning a fun weekend outing, or just ready to treat yourself, this event delivers something for everyone. For details, visit greatsouthbaybrewery.com.

Saturday, January 31

Valentine’s Day Class

Sonny & Dew is hosting their first Valentine’s Day Class inside Tresses & Colours, 1227 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a creative Sunday afternoon transforming a 2 x 2 keepsake photo into a once-in-a-lifetime beach glass frame. Whether it’s a photo of your spouse, grandkids, or even a cherished memory of yourself, event staff will guide the process into crafting a beautiful, heart-embedded masterpiece you’ll treasure forever. All materials are provided; please bring a photo. For more information, call (516) 456-1951.

Monday, February 2

Trivia Night

Test your knowledge at Trivia Night, held at The Penny Pub, 79 West Main Street, Bay Shore, after 8 p.m. Gather your brainiest friends for an evening of cocktails, cuisine, and a bit of friendly competition. Enjoy 15% off tap beer and appetizers for participating teams. For more information, call (631) 969-4061.

Wednesday, February 4

Game Changers – Black History Month

Stop by the Children’s Program Room at the Patchogue-Medford Library for games and activities featuring inspiring athletes throughout history at the Patchogue main branch located on 54-60 E. Main Street, from 9:30 a.m to 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 7

Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition Presents Super Bowl Sunday

Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday by supporting the Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition at Mary Carroll’s Irish Pub, 218 N. Wellwood Avenue, Suite #2, from 3-6 p.m. Your $25 donation includes one free drink and one free raffle ticket. The regular menu will be available for purchase. Enjoy great raffle baskets, lots of laughs, and more! Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Visit babylonbreastcancer.org for details.

Sunday, February 8

Winter Concert Series: Opening Day

New York State Parks presents the Winter Concert Series at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Great River, with indulgent live music at 1 p.m. Enjoy a performance by pianist J.K. Hodge, set to the serene winter scenes of the Arboretum. This performance is FREE to attend. Seating will be limited, so plan to arrive early. For more events, visit isliparts.org.

ONGOING

Through February 21

“Pinkalicious The Musical” at CM Performing Arts

CM Performing Arts Center will showcase Pinkalicious: The Musical on the Main Stage from January 18 through February 21. Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes, despite warnings from her parents, which lands her in the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe! A dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast, but when her pink hue goes a little too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to get out of trouble! Experience the charming tale set to catchy music at CM, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale. Performance times vary; visit cmpac.com for tickets and more information!

Through, March 22

Disney’s “Newsies” Opening Night

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical comes to the Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, with showtimes running through March 22. Choreographed by Trent Soyster, directed by Tommy Ranieri, and under the musical direction of Jonathan Brenner, this turn-of-the-century classic is a spectacular adaptation of the Broadway musical. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com.

