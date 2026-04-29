CSA Continues to Grow on Long Island

Obtaining local, farm-fresh produce on Long Island became infinitely easier and more accessible when I joined my first Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) share in the early 2000s. When I was young, my mother often took my siblings and me to local farmstands to shop. We drove to the North Fork for peach picking and visited the East End every year for strawberry picking. Those are treasured memories. And we are lucky to have access to fresh and plentiful spring and summer produce here on Long Island.

What is a CSA?

The premise of a CSA is that one purchases a half or full share (a few hundred dollars) of produce from a local farm. Then, once a week (or whatever time period your farm has specified), you pick up your box from the farm or a pickup spot, usually beginning sometime in May and going into autumn. The share includes produce from one farm, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, but it can also include eggs, flowers, and other add-ons.

Farms often post what will be in their boxes on their websites, making meal planning easier. Over the years, my sister, mom, and I have shared these boxes. When we started, not many farms offered CSAs, and the few that did were quite far from the Great South Bay area. However, as the idea has grown in popularity on Long Island, more local farms now participate in this co-op. If you lack the refrigerator space or time for a CSA share, consider visiting some of these farms’ stands or your town’s farmers’ markets, where many of these farms sell their produce.

Red Fox Farm

Located in Brentwood and using certified organic practices, they offer different-sized box options tailored for families of two to four. Recipes are often included. Pickup occurs at their location every week or every two weeks. A choice of payment options is available as well. Red Fox Farm also operates a farmstand from June to October, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

104a Second Ave., Brentwood, NY 11717 631-336-8369 www.redfoxfarm.farm

Organics Today Farm

Tucked away on a cul-de-sac in East Islip, Organics Today is a small organic farm with an on-site farmstand, a CSA program, and a meat and poultry co-op. Raw honey is also available. Lots of events, including cooking classes, pumpkin picking, and hayrides, occur throughout the season. For the CSA program, you can choose between one where you volunteer 50 hours of your time (a great way to give back and learn skills from a pro), helping out on the farm, or another where no volunteer time is required. Members can choose the most convenient day and time that works for them throughout the season.

169 Washington St., East Islip, NY 11730 631-480-6497 www.organicstodayfarms.com

Bayard Cutting Arboretum

This stunning location, replete with a Tudor-style mansion, a lovely café, and gorgeous grounds, has been home to a sustainable organic CSA program that was started in 2013. Herbs and flowers are often offered for members to pick themselves. Freshly laid eggs are usually available on a first-come, first-served basis. The arboretum also offers many opportunities for the public to participate in programs, including those from the farm! Certainly, part of the allure of picking up there is taking in the beautiful atmosphere. One must become a member of Bayard’s SCA program to participate in it. At the moment, there is a waitlist for membership, but it’s never too late to visit the arboretum and take in its beauty.

440 Montauk Hwy., Great River, NY 11739 631-256-5048 www.bayardcuttingarboretum.com

To volunteer: Lisa.dix@parks.ny.gov

Oregon Road Organics

A bit farther east and north, this farm is located in Cutchogue. They are certified organic and offer 20-week or 12-week options, with full or half shares available. A question I have received more than once is whether any farm offers drop-off at the ferries for people residing on Fire Island. I have not been able to find one that will do that yet, but this farm has a drop-off at Verde, the fab restaurant in Bay Shore, which makes it convenient for traveling off-island to do any additional shopping. They are also adding fresh sourdough bread as an add-on. They also operate a farmstand and a summer program for children.

12959 Oregon Rd., Cutchogue, NY 11935 www.oregonroadorganics.com

Sang Lee Farms

Sang Lee is a third-generation farm known for its extensive selection of Asian vegetables. Their farmstand is large and really fun to browse through. I highly recommend the visit. If you decide to join their CSA, full and partial shares are available. One can also opt for a fruit share supplied by Briermere Farms in Riverhead. There are also multiple sites to choose from to pick up your share.