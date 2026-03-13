Marching On in March: Many Things To Do This Week Along The Great South Bay

East Islip led the procession with the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade this month, but more are taking place this week!

Saturday, March 14

☘️ Bay Shore Brightwaters St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Kicking off at 2 p.m. at Saxon Avenue and Main Street, Grand Marshal Denise Gibson will lead the parade down Bay Shore Main Street. Local businesses and restaurants will offer special menu items to celebrate Irish heritage in the community. For details, visit bsbwstpatricksparade.com.

Reel Reflections: Movie, Dinner & Discussion

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bay Shore will host a movie, dinner, and discussion at 28 Brentwood Road, Bay Shore, from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of film, Indian-themed food, and post-screening conversation as you “travel” to India from the comfort of your chair! The film, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, is a charming, light-hearted story of British retirees who find new purpose, love, and second chances in vibrant India. To RSVP, contact connect@uusouthsufolk.org.

Bookshop Workshop- Type your Winter Blues Away!

A Night of Book Art with Lisa McGowan. Come make a beautiful typewriter with flowers and scrabble keys. Chase away the winter blues with a poem about the Spring thaw! Beginners welcome, ages 12 and up. Seats are limited. 6-9 p.m., at Tiny Raccoon Books (TRB), 277 Railroad Avenue, in Sayville. $25 supplies cost to be paid at reservation (Venmo). Reserve your spot by emailing tinyraccoonbooks@gmail.com. TRB will respond with payment information.

CATS: The Musical – OPENING NIGHT

The beloved stage production composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on T.S. Eliot’s whimsical poem collection, Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, CATS the Musical will be running on the Main Stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, through March 29. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/cats.

☘️ Sunday, March 15

36th Annual Bayport Blue Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. at Montauk Highway and Snedecor Avenue, heading towards Montauk Highway and Blue Point Avenue. Join in celebrating 2026 Grand Marshal Jennifer K. McNamara as she leads the way! For more information, contact parade@bayportbluepoint.com.

☘️ Farmingdale Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Starting at 2 p.m. sharp from Northside Elementary School, the Annual Parade will travel south down Main Street to the Village Green, 361 Main Street, in Farmingdale. Join the community for a great Parade, celebration, and plenty of fun in downtown Farmingdale! For updates, visit f armingdalenychamber.org .

Lectures at Long Island Maritime Museum (LIMM): The Digital Scanning of Oyster Sloop Priscilla

Welcome, Carl Persak, PE, WEDG, who will discuss his firm’s role in the 2024-2025 restoration of the Long Island Maritime Museum’s oyster sloop Priscilla. How does a naval architect—without any existing drawings—unleash the sailing potential of a vessel built in 1888 and maintain United States Coast Guard approval as a commercial craft following an extensive refit? Start at the beginning! Today, that means digitally capturing the vessel, producing new 3D models,2D drawings, and running a multitude of ballasting and stability calculations. Carl will take us step by step through the process. Registration required. Please call (631) 854-4974 to reserve a seat. Members free | Non-members $10 12:30-1 p.m.: Light refreshments; 1-2 p.m.: Lecture. LIMM is located at 88 West Avenue in West Sayville.

Monday, March 16

Acoustic Jam Session

Learn a new selection of songs at each session and perform them as a group while developing healthy practice habits and a basic understanding of theory. Or, attend as a listener and enjoy the music. Please provide your own acoustic instruments. For players of all skill levels. For additional information, please call the Connetquot Public Library or visit their website. The event takes place from 7-8 p.m., and the library is located at 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia.

☘️ Tuesday, March 17

A casual club for poetry enthusiasts and those looking to understand the medium. Together, we will analyze poetry corresponding to monthly themes and share creative writing that you have written or one that is significant to you. For additional information, please call the Connetquot Public Library or visit their website. The event takes place from 2-3:30 p.m., and the library is located at 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia.

Wednesday, March 18

Diane Keaton: La Dee Da, La Dee Da, La La

With an impressive career spanning over six decades, actress, singer, director, and author Diane Keaton charmed audiences on Broadway, television, and motion pictures, starring in musicals, dramas, and comedies. As a fashion icon, she greatly influenced women around the world with her unique sense of fashion. She won an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2017. Memorably, she starred in eight of Woody Allen’s best films. For additional information, please call the Connetquot Public Library or visit their website. The event takes place from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.0 p.m., and the library is located at 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia.

Thursday, March 19

Oh Baby! Motherhood at Sea

Discover the incredible stories of pregnancy, childbirth, and raising children while braving adventure and danger on the high seas! Using diaries, letters, ads, and newly digitized logbooks, the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum will reveal what mothering truly meant—full of courage, resilience, and ingenuity. This is a Zoom presentation that will be shown in the library or can be viewed from home. In-person viewing: No registration required. For additional information, please call the Connetquot Public Library or visit their website. The event takes place from 2-3:30 p.m., and the library is located at 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia.

“Witness to Tribulation” Book Presentation

The Bay Shore Historical Society will meet on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Bay Shore – Brightwaters Public Library (1 South Country Rd., Brightwaters, NY). Guest speaker, Liz Finnegan, will present her novel “Witness to Tribulation“. The story focuses on Emily, who inherits a Gettysburg home and discovers a Civil War diary, bridging past and present tragedies. Rich with history, suspense, and a touch of the supernatural, Witness to Tribulation is a moving tale of generational bonds, resilience, and the eternal presence of family. Liz Finnegan started her career as a nurse 40 years ago. She always wanted to be a writer, and she became an award-winning journalist and the former editor of the Islip Bulletin. Liz was inspired to write “Witness to Tribulation” after taking a trip to Gettysburg with her historian husband. The meeting is open to the public at no charge. Refreshments will be served.

Friday, March 20

Country Line Dancing

Dust off your boots and join line dance instructor Bill Iozzino. He will teach you basic steps and beginner dances. No registration required. For additional information, please call the Connetquot Public Library or visit their website. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m., and the library is located at 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia.

“A Journey Through Music” by BAFFA Symphony Orchestra

Bay Area Friends of the Fine Arts (BAFFA), guest-directed by Alicia Lieu, presents A Journey Through Music, at James Wilson Young Middle School, 602 Sylvan Ave, Bayport, at 7:30 p.m. Celebrating spring and America’s 250th, the program opens with the original, long-haired, loud music rocker Beethoven, transitioning to Journey’s greatest hits!

Saturday, March 21

☘️ 2026 Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Parade

The parade steps off at noon at Fireman’s Memorial Park, 555 Heling Blvd., in Lindenhurst, traveling to the South Wellwood Avenue/Gates Avenue Intersection at 350 South Wellwood Avenue. Grand Marshal Raymond A. Tierney, Suffolk County District Attorney, will lead the colorful display down the street. For details, visit lindenhurststpatricksparade.org.

☘️ Brentwood St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Get out the green and show your support of this Brentwood Community tradition as the Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns. Honoring Celia Vollmer as this year’s Grand Marshal, the parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at Clarke Street and Washington Avenue. The route proceeds south on Washington Avenue, crosses Suffolk Avenue and the railroad tracks, and reaches Ross Park, where the viewing stand is located. For more information, visit f acebook.com/brentwoodparade .

☘️ An Evening of Irish American Comedy

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a night of Irish comedy at the Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 W. Main Street, Bay Shore, at 8 p.m. A lineup of four stellar comics will take the stage, focusing their sets on Irish heritage. For tickets and bios on each comedian, visit boultoncenter.org.

Remembering the Ladies: Long Island Women During the Revolutionary Era

Women are almost invisible in most accounts of the American Revolution on Long Island, even though they endured more than seven years of British occupation, skirmishes, and calculated humiliations alongside the men. Before the war, women made the boycott of British goods effective and provided other crucial support. In this informational presentation, held at the Babylon Village Museum, 117 W. Main Street, at 4 p.m., Natalie Naylor, a retired Hofstra University professor and the author of Women in Long Island’s Past, will discuss the true accounts of these fierce female figures. This event is free for BVHS members, $5 for non-members. For details, visit babylonvillagehistoricalsociety.org.

ONGOING

Through March 22

“Descendants: The Musical” at Argyle Theatre

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show jam-packed with comedy, adventure, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenage children of infamous villains have been invited to attend Auradon Prep! Catch the exciting story as it unfolds on the Main Stage at Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. Showtimes run through March 22. For tickets, visit argyletheatre.com.

Disney’s “Newsies”

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical comes to the Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, with showtimes running through March 22. Choreographed by Trent Soyster, directed by Tommy Ranieri, and under the musical direction of Jonathan Brenner, this turn-of-the-century classic is a spectacular adaptation of the Broadway musical. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com.

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