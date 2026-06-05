June in Bloom: Where To Go and What To Do this Weekend and the Week Ahead on Fire Island and the Great South Bay Long Island Hamlets

June 5

West Islip Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert (8 p.m.)

The West Islip Symphony Orchestra will perform America: A Story in Three Acts, under conductor Paul Little at Beach Street Middle School, 17 Beach St, West Islip, at 8 p.m. The concert will bring together the sounds across America’s history. The concert will include three parts: The Old West, The Big City, and America’s True Voice, each

highlighting an influential aspect of America. Joining the orchestra is world-renowned harmonica virtuoso Jiayi He. Tickets are $10 for guests and free for students.

June 6

Operation VEST Dog Tag Run (9 a.m.)

Operation VEST, Veterans Ending Suicide Together, will be the Dog Tag Run. The 2.2 Mile Run through Gardiner County Park on Manor Lane and Montauk Hwy in Bay Shore begins at 9 a.m, with an earlier 8:30 a.m Kids Fun Run. And now you can officially register your pet to cross the finish line with you! All furry “pawticipants” will receive their own chip-timed bib! All proceeds raised from the Dog Division will go to Paws of War.

Kismet New Year’s Bash (3 p.m.)

Kismet homeowners and long-term renters are invited to the 6th Annual New Year’s

Bash in Kismet, held at Kismet Park &Tennis Courts from 3-6 p.m. To celebrate the start of the summer of 2026, residents are invited to mingle with neighbors and bring a dish to

share. Beach chairs, personal coolers, and drinks are encouraged.

Enchanted Overtures & Epic Flights (4 p.m.)

The Bay Area Symphony Orchestra presents Enchanted Overtures & Epic Flights with Guest Director Carl Bettendorf on Saturday, June 6th, at 4 p.m. at James Wilson Young Middle School in Bayport. The program features the Suite from Mendelssohn’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Strauss’s “Radetzky March,” and John Powell’s music from the motion picture How to Train Your Dragon. This is a program for the whole family. James Wilson Young Middle School is located at 602 Sylvan Avenue in Bayport. The concert is free, but donations are welcome. For additional information: www.baffa.org .

SAGE Fire Island Pines Celebration (4-6 p.m.)

SAGE will host its 34th Annual Fire Island Pines Celebration, honoring John Krawchuk and Joey with the Mustache for their contributions to the community. The event will take place at the home of Dr. Ed Schulhafer and Crayton Robey, bringing together supporters of SAGE and the Fire Island Pines community. Proceeds will support SAGE’s work advocating for and serving LGBTQ+ older adults. Tickets are $100. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit give.sageusa.org

Trans Rising Film World Premiere (5-7 p.m.)

This documentary offers an opportunity to meet the colorful and accomplished transgender community in Amsterdam. You will meet beauty queens, the parents of transgender children, a former Special Forces police officer, a singer and lead actress in the acclaimed film “Call Me Agnes,” the founder of Amsterdam Trans Pride Festivals, and the Deputy Mayor/Alderman of Amsterdam. A Q&A with the director and cast will follow. The film is presented by Love Wins International Film Festival. Trans Rising has won Best LGBTQ Film at the World Film Festival in Cannes, Best Feature Documentary at the Bridge Fest Film Festival in Vancouver, Best Documentary at the Cinematic European Film Festival, Best Director at the Couch Film Festival in Toronto, and Best Documentary at the Five Continents International Film Festival in Venezuela. It has also been selected for the Crown Point International Film Festival in Chicago, the Ideal International Film Festival in India, the Cork Indie Film Festival in Ireland, and the Tiete International Film Festival in São Paulo. Reels International Film Festival in India, Quincy Film, Author and Photography Festival in Illinois, and Prisma International Film Festival in Rome. This is John Rizzo’s directorial debut. Trans Rising is his third transgender film. The first two were documentary shorts and were shot in the Philippines and Thailand. He has been a photographer for over 40 years and has been published in Newsweek, The New York Times, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Overseas Press Club, Fortune, and Money magazines.

June 7

Farm Day (2 p.m.)

It’s a day of family fun with “Farm Day” at the Sayville Historical Society on June 7. There will be music, farm animals to meet, crafts and games for the kids, a general store to shop from, and tours of the farmhouse. The event is free, and all are welcome!

Babylon Pride (3 p.m.)

Celebrate and unite our diverse community at Babylon Village Pride! The colorful procession kicks off at 3 p.m. at the corner of Deer Park Avenue and heads to Simon Street in Babylon. Founded in 2020, the celebration has grown through the years into a must-see spectacle. Show your support for inclusivity, LGBTQ+ identities, equality, and for creating a supportive environment where individuals can thrive without fear of discrimination or prejudice. For updates, visit prideofbabylon.org.

America Sings: Celebrating America & Its 250th Birthday (4 p.m.)

The BAFFA Chorus of the Bay Area Friends of the Fine Arts presents America Sings: Celebrating America & Its 250th Birthday on June 7 at 4 p.m. The Chorus, under the direction of Martha Campanile, will perform popular music, including a medley from Fiddler on the Roof, Summertime, and popular music from different eras of American history. The concert, at the Bayport United Methodist Church, is free, though donations are gratefully accepted. The church is located at 482 Middle Road in Bayport. For additional information: www.baffa.org.

Through June 7

South Shore Mall Carnival

The South Shore Mall in Bayshore is hosting Dreamland Amusements Carnival. This family-friendly event has something for everyone, from midway rides and games for all ages to plenty of tasty carnival eats. The Midway runs from 5 p.m. to the mall’s closing times on weekdays, and from noon to closing on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free Monday—Thursday, and $5 Friday—Sunday, though ride costs may vary. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for event updates before attending the carnival.

Disney’s Descendants: The Musical (Saturdays and Sundays 10:30 a.m.)

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenage children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? This production is showing at the Argyle Theater in Babylon, with tickets starting at $27.

June 11 to June 15

Fire Island Bear Weekend

Five days, endless nights, and one legendary island. Experience unforgettable nights under the Cherry’s on the Bay Big Top at Fire Island Bear Weekend. With spectacular views of the bay, set sail for a weekend filled with fun, laughter, and dancing! It’s not just a weekend, it’s a reunion where confidence is contagious, and you’ll dance until sunrise.

Through June 21

Vibrant Visions (12-3 p.m.)

The Baffa Art Gallery presents Vibrant Visions, the paintings of Kathy Brown and the collages of Julianna Kirk. The exhibition at the Gallery can be viewed on weekends in June, beginning with a reception from Noon to 3 PM on June 6th and continuing Saturdays and Sundays through June 21 from Noon to 3 p.m. The BAFFA Art Gallery is located in the historic Gillette House at 47 Gillette Avenue in Sayville. For additional information: www.baffa.org.

Find more events in our most recent edition of Fire Island News.

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