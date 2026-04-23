End of April, Come What May: Things To Do this Weekend and the Week Ahead

Waterway clean-up events don’t stop just because Earth Day has passed. This weekend, Creek Defender and Save the Great South Bay take action at Swan River and Mud Creek in East Patchogue.

Saturday, April 25 (9-11 a.m.)

Creek Defender Community Clean-Up with Save The Great South Bay

Swan River & Mud Creek, East Patchogue: Caring for the Great South Bay begins on the land. Improve the quality of the water entering our bay by removing litter, debris, and invasive species through a group volunteer effort! Everyone is welcome, regardless of experience or age, to participate. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Clean-up gear will be provided. Meet at Pine Neck Boat Launch. Please wear eye protection, long sleeves, and pants; sturdy, water-resistant boots are recommended.

Saturday, April 25 (10 a.m.-noon)

Mastic Beach Conservancy 6th Annual Earth Day Cleanup

Mastic Beach Conservancy seeks your help to help restore one of Long Island’s most threatened shorelines. On Saturday, April 25, 2026, Mastic Beach Conservancy will host its sixth annual Earth Day Cleanup, bringing volunteers together to clear litter and storm debris from one of Long Island’s most ecologically vital — and most threatened — stretches of coastline. The event runs from 10 AM to 12 PM ET at Marina 5, 732 Riviera Drive, Mastic Beach. It’s free, open to all ages, and requires no registration. The rain date is Sunday, April 26.

Weekend of April 25 & 26 (1-4 p.m.)

Annual Juried Invitational High School Art Show at the BAFFA Art Gallery

The Annual Juried Invitational High School Art Show, featuring artwork from students at eleven area high schools, can be seen at the BAFFA Art Gallery on April 25th and 26th from 1 to 4 PM. Participating schools are: Bayport-Blue Point, Bay Shore, Bellport, Brentwood, Centereach, Commack, Connetquot, Longwood, Patchogue-Medford, Sachem East, Sachem North, and Sayville. An awards ceremony will be held on April 25th from 2 to 3 PM. Guest judges for this always exciting show will be Diana Aliberti, Lisa Stanko, and Rick Wenner. Both shows are free and open to the public. The BAFFA Art Gallery is located in the historic Gillette House at 47 Gillette Avenue in Sayville. For additional information: www.baffa.org.

Saturday, April 25 (1:30-4:30 p.m.)

Shredding Day at Islip Library

A shredding truck from A Shred Away will be at the Islip Library parking lot at 71 Monell Avenue, Islip, offering free on-site shredding of your documents! All office paper (staples and large clips do not need to be removed), CDs (removed from sleeves), credit cards, and checkbooks can be shredded. No more than four bags or boxes per car; no business shredding. Take spring cleaning seriously this year and make the most of this opportunity!

Saturday, April 25 (7-11:30 p.m.)

Texas Hold’em Tournament to Benefit Copiague Fire Department

The Copiague Fire Department – Vigilant Engine Company is hosting its First Annual Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament on Saturday, April 25, 2026, and we’re inviting the community to come out and support a great cause. This is a professionally run event featuring casino-style gameplay with professional dealers, tournament tables, and high-quality chips—designed to feel just like a Las Vegas or Atlantic City poker room. Event highlights include:

• $160 buy-in includes 6,000 chips

• Early registration bonus of 1,500 additional chips

• Full night of action including poker, blackjack, horse races, and prizes

• Food included plus unlimited beer, wine, and soda

• Dedicated outdoor cigar lounge

• Cash prizes and bonus chip opportunities throughout the night

Doors open at 5 PM, tournament starts at 7 p.m. Seats are limited, and we encourage early registration. Anyone who registers and pays by April 20th will receive the bonus chips. All proceeds support the efforts of the Copiague Fire Department and help us continue serving the community. The Copiague Fire Department is located at 320 Great Neck Rd.More information and registration: www.vigilantenginecompany.com.

RESCHEDULED DATE: Sunday, April 26 (10 a.m-5 p.m.)

6th Annual Go Fly a Kite Over Babylon

The North Babylon and West Babylon Chamber of Commerce will host the annual “Go Fly a Kite Over Babylon” event at Overlook Beach, Babylon. Come enjoy a day out with your family, viewing dozens of kites in the sky! This event is free and open to all Long Islanders and visitors alike. Join in the fun and bring your own kite or purchase a new one there. (Due to impending inclement weather scheduled for Saturday, April 25, the 6TH ANNUAL KITE FESTIVAL has been moved to this rain date.)

Sunday, April 26 (12:30-2 p.m.)

Lectures at Long Island Maritime Museum: The Revolution’s Impact on Long Island

Please welcome guest speaker Dr. Jennifer Anderson, Associate Professor of History at Stony Brook University. During the American Revolution, Long Island became a dangerous and contested terrain for its civilian inhabitants. Following the disastrous Battle of Long Island, the region was occupied by British forces for seven long years. While many Patriots joined the Continental Army or sought safety elsewhere, everyone who remained—whatever their social status or political views—was eventually impacted by the depravations and brutality of war. Dr. Anderson will share some of the individual stories of men, women, and children who—often with great courage and tenacity—survived this tumultuous period. Registration is required. Please call (631) 854-4974 to reserve a seat. Members are free, non-members $10 per person. The Long Island Maritime Museum is located at 88 West Ave. in West Sayville. Sunday, April 26 (3-6 p.m.) Birdies for Belonging & Beyond Join Autism Communities at Birdies, the golf‑themed restaurant and bar, for an unforgettable afternoon filled with fun, connection, and community impact. This is the perfect opportunity to warm up for our annual Nine and Dine, all in support of Autism Communities. Join us to enjoy the atmosphere, meet great people, and help us make a meaningful difference. Your presence truly drives the mission forward. $75 per ticket, limited Open Bar (beer, wine, seltzer, signature cocktail). Live Music by The Michael Friedell Duo (www.michaelfriedell.com) Raffle Baskets & 50/50 drawing will be held. Birdies is located at 17 N Ocean Ave. in Patchogue. Sunday, April 26 (2-8 p.m.) The Spark Festival at Second Avenue Firehouse Celebrating the restoration of the Firehouse Art Gallery, and presented by Teatro Yerbabruja, SPARK uplifts the stories and artistry that have long shaped Bay Shore. Through dynamic performances, hands-on creativity, and cultural programming, the festival reimagines public space as a place of belonging and exchange. This is a collective offering—by the people, for the people. The Firehouse Gallery is located at 17 Second Ave. in Bay Shore.

Monday, April 27 (6 p.m.)

Long Island Beauty Ball

The 9th Annual Long Island Beauty Ball is the place where beauty, health, and wellness connect for one evening at Villa Lombardi’s, 877 Main Street, Holbrook. This is a fundraiser unlike any other, featuring swag bags, psychic readings, and dancing! Show your support for Mondays Cancer Care in style at the Long Island Beauty Ball! For tickets and more information, visit us.givergy.com/LIBB2026.

Monday, April 27 (6-11 p.m.)

Mr. Rooster’s Silent Movie Night: The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari

Mr. Rooster presents the classic horror film, “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1920), as you’ve never seen it before! Tom Bauer and Dave Ferro will perform a fully original score, live in the theater. They will play a mixture of original composed music and improvised soundscapes on a variety of synthesizers and guitars. Tom and Dave’s love for music is rivaled by their love of movies, and that passion rings through every note. Whether you are a fan of the horror classic or this is your first time seeing it, Mr. Rooster delivers a captivating, unique experience that will leave you wanting more! Suggested donation, $10 per person. The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center is located at 20 Terry St #121 in Patchogue.

Tuesday, April 28

Industry Night Fundraiser

James Engle (aka Jimmy, Jimbo, and Bubba) has been a Great South Bay bartending legend from Lindenhurst to Fire Island for decades. Now, after a prolonged hospital stay, he needs your help. Join him, his patrons, and the area bartenders he has trained for a generation at Pino Wine Bar & Bistro, at 143 N Wellwood Avenue, in Lindenhurst, for an unforgettable night of fun and good karma. There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffles, and a portion of all proceeds made that evening at Pino will go to Jim to help defray his medical bills. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29 (6-6:45 p.m.)

Instrument Petting Zoo

Staller Center for the Arts of SUNY Stony Brook presents a hands-on introduction to the various musical instrument families at the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip. Aimed at children ages 36 months to grade 3 with a caregiver, the team of wonderful musicians consists of Stony Brook graduate and undergraduate students who are passionate about inspiring the next generation of musicians. This hands-on program is a great way to inspire young minds. For more details, visit isliplibrary.org.

ONGOING

Through Sunday, May 3

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical

Whatever you do, don’t let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling Pigeon picture books, this all-new musical production is hilariously charming for all audiences. Experience the Pigeon on stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, running from April 18 through May 3. Featuring an innovative mix of songs, this musical is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping. For tickets and details, visit cmpac.com.

Through Sunday, June 7

Descendants The Musical: Argyle Theatre

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney’s Descendants the Musical is a brand-new musical, jam-packed with comedy, adventure, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenage children of infamous villains have been invited to attend Auradon Prep! Catch the exciting story as it unfolds on the Main Stage at Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. Showtimes running through April 25 through June 7. For tickets, visit argyletheatre.com.

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