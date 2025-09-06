A Beach House in the Hamptons debuts at the Sayville Theater

A Hamptons destination. Three young people who hail from Pittsburgh in a complex love triangle. And a bid for a life-altering drug deal. What will happen? How will it end?

This independent film, A Beach House in the Hamptons, written and directed by Thomas L. Robinson and produced by Frank Vitale, made its mark at the Sayville Theater on August 16. Its cast includes Anuar Saab, Sam Gleason, Laura Gilchrist, Frank Vitale, Kelsey Buono, and Elizabeth Grace. Gleason also composed the movie’s original score.

The Fire Island News (FIN) interviewed Robinson and Vitale.

To Thomas Robinson (TR)

FIN: What was the impetus for this story, and what locations did you target in the Hamptons?

TR: Being a filmmaker and telling stories is what I love to do. Last summer, I was digging through all the scripts I’ve written over the past 20 years, and one set in a Hamptons beach house really jumped out at me. It was perfect—no need for crazy props or costumes, and the locations were super simple. Plus, the Hamptons are surprisingly untouched by indie films. It was the perfect place to shoot. We got to feature some of my favorite local spots, like cool restaurants and beautiful beaches, using multiple locations for both day and night scenes.

FIN: How long did it take you to write, get it produced, and assemble the actors?

TR: The script itself took me about eight months to a year to write. Fun fact: while the story was originally set in the ‘60s, the film actually takes place in the ‘90s. When you watch it, you’ll spot some little clues that point to the ‘90s setting.

Once I finally picked this script to shoot, my initial idea was to get Frank Vitale to play a character. So, I handed him the script. The very next day, Frank called me back and said, “Not only will I be in it, I’ll finance it!” Production kicked off the day after that.

Putting the cast together, though, that was a struggle. Our only source for actors was Facebook, and while a ton of people wanted parts, they just didn’t quite fit the bill. I quickly realized we were settling by recruiting from Facebook. So, I went online to a well-known actor’s website, posted the project, and we got over 200 entries! Casting was done after that, except for the two main characters: Milo and Ryan. These guys are best friends—one’s an overachiever, the other’s a burnout. It took several weeks to find the perfect pair. Anuar Saab was the one for Milo.

For the character of Ryan, it was truly an act of God. I was online looking for a song to use in the film and stumbled upon a music video called “wish i could drop” by Atelo Songs on YouTube. I loved it and made a note to use it. A few days later, I received an application from Sam Gleason for the role of Ryan, and it turned out he was the writer and performer of that very song! We cast him, and he’s one of the most talented actors I’ve seen in a long time.

FIN: Where did the editing process take place?

TR: Thankfully, Sam Gleason volunteered to handle the editing of this project. Since he lives in Albany, N.Y., I had to email him all the footage. Another act of God: he fixed all the audio issues we had and even provided the entire score for the production—everything is original!

FIN: Is there a hero in the movie and/or a message?

TR: I’d say there’s definitely a message. It’s all about understanding where you stand with people. Ask yourself: “Why is this person my friend?”

FIN: What filmmaker do you admire or would like to emulate?

TR: That would be Stanley Kubrick. He once said, “If it can be written, or thought, it can be filmed.” I resonate with that.

FIN: This is a mature film that deals with drugs. Any reason you chose this topic?

TR: Well, it actually focuses more on drug use and includes brief nudity. Without those elements, this movie would be another love story, you know? I wanted to give people a reason to watch it, a reason to rent it.

To Frank Vitale (FV)

FIN: What made you choose the Sayville Theater for the movie’s debut?

FV: I chose the Sayville Movie Theater based on the reputation from other independent filmmakers that I know.

FIN: You are both acting in the movie and involved in its production; let’s talk about that.

FV: The independent filmmakers on Long Island are real professionals and willing to help other inspiring ones in the business. I also act in the movie as Clayton Perry, the voice of reason in this film, who is also friends with the guys and the ladies from the Hamptons. After being in the business for about six years, I really put my connections and resources in the making of this film.

FIN: Do you live on Long Island?

FV: No, I’ve lived in Queens my whole life in Howard Beach.

FIN: You probably see a lot of scripts. Why run with this one?

FV: I simply just loved the script that Thomas Robinson wrote, and I felt that we needed to have this story told. There’s not much violence in it other than the fight that occurs on the beach with the guys. This film is more on the side of drama, which is always good for a movie.