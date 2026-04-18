Ernie Fazio, Long Island Environmental Visionary (1939-2026)

Great South Bay News reports the passing of Ernie Fazio with deep sadness. Born in Howard Beach, NY, on December 29, 1939, Mr. Fazio passed on March 13, 2026, at age 86.

A man of many talents and skills, he will be truly missed by his community and those he encountered along his life’s journey. A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, former AT&T lineman, Queensborough College alumnus, former Communications Workers of America regional steward, and insurance salesman, Fazio pursued each of his endeavors with determination and thoroughness.

He was best known as the leader of Long Island Metro Business Action (LIMBA), a role he had held since March 2002. LIMBA is a non-profit organization founded in 1968 whose mission is to enhance economic investment and improvement on Long Island. Through various events, LIMBA connects local businesses with government officials to discuss infrastructure issues and plans to improve them. A longtime member, Fazio served as a steady and committed leader for 24 years. He was described by those with LIMBA connections as “an extremely influential leader and advocate.” This aligns with the Centerport, NY, resident’s reputation as a consistent and outspoken supporter of environmental protection and local community interests.

One of the main issues he was directly involved in was the early 1980s campaign to keep Islip’s MacArthur Airport open. Fazio and other businessmen opposed the locals, who did not support the airport’s expansion, which, to this day, remains very convenient for Long Islanders. Other main issues Fazio was directly involved in included the electrification of the Long Island Railroad in Ronkonkoma, a high-speed ferry to Connecticut, and the idea of building a bridge between Long Island and Connecticut.

He was also a prolific and talented writer, having contributed to numerous area news publications over the years. He was also a radio host in the 1990s for the programs World of Ideas with Ernie Fazio on WHPC at Nassau Community College and Earnestly Speaking on WLIX in Islip. In 1995, he earned the Front Page Award from the Long Island Business News (LIBN). Throughout the 1990s, LIBN also listed Fazio among the top 100 most influential people on Long Island.

“I’ve always had a penchant for science; my father and my uncle invented things, and I’d sit on the bench as a kid, and I would watch these guys, and I saw they were having a wonderful time,” Fazio said in an interview with MyLITV, a few years back. “I was interested in not only them, but what they were doing.”

Fazio was also an early supporter of wind power on Long Island. However, it was his focus on the Maglev system (a high-speed train that relies on magnetic levitation) that earned him national recognition as the author of the book Maglev America: How Maglev Will Transform the World Economy.

One of Fazio’s favorite places was Fire Island. Despite a busy work schedule, he valued his family time and spent a lot of it on the beaches of the barrier island, including Ocean Bay Park. The environmentalist that he was, Fazio played a role in fighting to protect Fire Island from Robert Moses, the renowned urban planner.

Moses notoriously suggested building a multi-lane highway across Fire Island; Fazio and others, led by attorney Irving Like, united to protect the island. The highway plan was officially dropped in 1964, after Fire Island was designated a National Seashore.

“A friend to all of Long Island, I will miss him,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rebecca Sanin.

Many others took to social media following the unfortunate news, calling Fazio a “gentleman and a scholar,” and a “class act.”

On the Friday morning on which he passed away, LIBN reported that Fazio sang God Bless America to an enthusiastic audience at the Long Island Contractors’ Association (LICA) annual breakfast at the Stonebridge Country Club in Smithtown. He had planned to step away from his other pursuits to focus on his interest in music.

A celebration of Mr. Fazio’s life was held at Windows on the Lake in Ronkonkoma on April 9. Fazio is survived by his wife Marguerite, sons Andrew and Glenn, and his four grandchildren.

Embedded video courtesy of Waldo Cabrera, My Long Island TV.