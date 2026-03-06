Movies, Music, and a Little March Mischief: Things To Do Along the Great South Bay This Week

Friday, March 6

Women’s Comedy Mash-Up Benefit Show

Join the Islip Arts Council for a night of women-led comedy to benefit the arts in our community. Held at Islip Arts Council Gallery, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, at 7 p.m., enjoy fiercely funny ladies in a night of stand-up and big laughs. Lineup curated by Karen Anderson, hosted by Brian Cutaia. Tickets in advance: $22; at the door: $25. For more details, visit isliparts.org.

Saturday, March 7

Blind Date with a Book & Bouquet!

Workshop Alert… for the book lovers! Tiny Raccoon Books & Chosen Meadow are teaming up to bring you a cozy little night of mystery books, fresh blooms, and sweet surprises. Join everyone for a cozy evening where flowers meet stories at Chosen Meadow x Tiny Raccoon Books! Walk down to Tiny Raccoon, pick a mystery book, and pair it with a handmade bouquet! Start at Chosen Meadow (273 Railroad Ave, Sayville, New York 11782) & take a stroll to Tiny Raccoon Books (277 Railroad Avenue). Bring a friend or come solo — your perfect match (book + blooms) is waiting. The event takes place from 7-9 p.m. $65 per person. Venmo Megan-OConnor-36 please include and all guests names and a phone number.

Oscar Party: 1960s Style

The Village of Babylon Historical & Preservation Society invites you to a swoon-worthy Oscar Party at the Babylon Village Museum, 117 W. Main Street, Babylon, from 7:30-9 p.m. Walk the red carpet and enjoy the best of a vintage year! Oscar attire is optional but encouraged for the 1960s theme! Refreshments will be served. Reservations are required, as space is limited; call (631) 669-1756 for more details.

Back to the Garden 1969: The Woodstock Experience!

Back to the Garden 1969 recreates the classic sounds associated with Woodstock, a tribute to the artists who made Woodstock great: Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, and many more! The full multimedia theatrical event, complete with period costuming, lighting, video, and sound bites, includes tales of the festival and of the legendary artists who performed. Visit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main Street, Patchogue, at 8 p.m. to experience the magical recreation yourself! For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Sunday, March 8

Kid-Friendly St. Patrick’s Day Party

Get ready for a fun-filled day at this Kid-Friendly St. Patrick’s Day Party! Bring your little leprechauns to enjoy games and crafts, while you enjoy a special menu of food and drinks. They will also have all your favorite Great South Bay Brewery beers on tap! So put on your green and join this fun-filled time, the whole family will love! Great South Bay Brewery, 25 Drexel Drive in Bay Shore, from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Lectures at Long Island Maritime Museum (LIMM): Hart’s Tavern

Please join LIMM in welcoming Elaine Kiesling Whitehouse, who will discuss her book of historical fiction, Hart’s Tavern, based on the actual tavern in Patchogue. During her years of study of the American Revolution, Kiesling Whitehouse discovered fascinating and often untold stories of the roles played by American women during the seven-year British occupation of Long Island. These stories inspired her to create Hart’s Tavern. In this novel, the lives of four young women from unique circumstances collide in the confines of a small tavern in rural Long Island. Using the backdrop of the famous Culper Spy Ring and the atrocities of the British occupying forces, Whitehouse reveals the resilience, bravery, and moral clarity in the difficult actions and decisions made by these four strong women. Registration required. Please call (631) 854-4974 to reserve a seat. Members free | Non-members $10. LIMM is located at 88 West Avenue in West Sayville.

In the Cold of Night” Film Premiere

“In the Cold of Night,” the dark, gritty noir crime drama from J Squared Productions, will premiere on February 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sayville Theatre! Celebrate with us the hard work and dedication that Director/Writer Joe Welischar put into bringing this vision to life. Support indie films, support Long Island films, and above all, support your Long Island actors and actresses. We all had a lot of fun making this, and we hope you enjoy watching. The film stars James Zanfardino, Jennifer Elyse Feldman, Jon Coscia, Kïrsten Olsen-Calhoun, Frank Giaramida, Brian Tannenbaum, and the up-and-coming child star Aria Belle Calhoun… along with several other talented actors. Join us at 5 p.m. so we can see you, and you’ll have plenty of time to settle in. Purchase tickets at the online box office below or purchase them at the door. Sayville Theater is located at 103 Railroad Ave.

Monday, March 9

The Path to Suffrage: The Women’s Christian Temperance Union

Come learn about this hidden gem in history. The Women’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU) was a national organization in the 19th century that paved the way for many reforms for women, including suffrage. SCCC professor Danielle DiMauro is the speaker. No registration required. For additional information, please call the Connetquot Public Library or visit their website. The event takes place from 2-3:30 p.m., and the library is located at 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia.

Photography Club

Learn about photography with instructor Jessica Karszen. Chat with other enthusiasts as we go over basic techniques and camera functions, and offer friendly critiques you can use to improve your photographs. Members can use DSLR cameras or smartphones. No registration required. For additional information, please call the Connetquot Public Library or visit their website. The event takes place from 6:30-8 p.m., and the library is located at 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia.

Thursday, March 12

The Supreme Court Said What?!

The highest Court in the nation can often present in regal terms about the majesty of the law, but sometimes its opinions leave us scratching our heads, trying to figure out exactly what they said and why they said it. Jim Coll will introduce us to cases we’ve heard of but know little about, those we know the Court got wrong, cases we still fight over, and others that have us perplexed, concerned, or just a bit curious. No registration required. For additional information, please call the Connetquot Public Library or visit their website. The event takes place from 6:30-8 p.m., and the library is located at 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia.

Saturday, March 14

Reel Reflections: Movie, Dinner & Discussion

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bay Shore will host a movie, dinner, and discussion at 28 Brentwood Road, Bay Shore, from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of film, Indian-themed food, and post-screening conversation as you “travel” to India from the comfort of your chair! The film, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, is a charming, light-hearted story of British retirees who find new purpose, love, and second chances in vibrant India. To RSVP, contact connect@uusouthsufolk.org.

ONGOING

Through March 22

“Descendants: The Musical” at Argyle Theatre

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show jam-packed with comedy, adventure, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenage children of infamous villains have been invited to attend Auradon Prep! Catch the exciting story as it unfolds on the Main Stage at Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. Showtimes run through March 22. For tickets, visit argyletheatre.com.

Disney’s “Newsies”

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical comes to the Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, with showtimes running through March 22. Choreographed by Trent Soyster, directed by Tommy Ranieri, and under the musical direction of Jonathan Brenner, this turn-of-the-century classic is a spectacular adaptation of the Broadway musical. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com.

Through March 29

CATS: The Musical—OPENING NIGHT March 14!

The beloved stage production composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on T.S. Eliot’s whimsical poem collection, Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, CATS the Musical, will be running on the Main Stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, through March 29. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/cats.