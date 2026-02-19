Culinary Delights for the Lunar New Year 2026: Year of the Horse

The Lunar New Year (also called Chinese New Year) is upon us and generally falls between January 21 and February 20. This year, it falls on February 17. It is celebrated throughout China, Taiwan, North and South Korea, Singapore, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The holiday honors ancestors and deities, encourages letting go of negative energy, and emphasizes connecting with family and friends. It is a prominent celebration in vibrant Chinatowns and Asian communities across the country, featuring parades and other festive activities. This year marks the Year of the Horse, symbolizing hard work, bravery, and resilience—values universal to all. Food plays a significant role in Lunar New Year celebrations, with various culinary traditions across regions each assigning specific meanings to different dishes. Long Island offers many restaurants to enjoy these celebrations and discover new favorites.

Jericho

H Mart

It’s a bit of a hike, but H Mart is a Korean supermarket that also specializes in other Asian foods and groceries. It’s a great place to shop for a wide selection of specialty items that may be hard to find in a regular grocery store. They also offer fresh sushi, and the fishmonger and fresh meat sections have impressive selections. I recently looked for fresh burdock root and fresh lotus root and found them easily. The freezer aisle is filled with dumplings (signifying wealth) to choose from. There is also a food court where you can get freshly prepared food to take home.

336 N. Broadway (516) 513-5050 www.hmart.com

Deer Park

F.A.N.

F.A.N. is a Szechuan restaurant known for its diverse, traditional, and authentic Chinese dishes, with many spicy options. They offer dine-in and take-out service. Some of my favorites are their cold sesame sauce noodles (long noodles symbolize longevity), soup dumplings, and sautéed green beans, lotus root, and mixed vegetables. They serve sliced Peking duck with steamed buns that are delicious and as good as those at a restaurant in Chinatown in the city. Their spicy cumin sliced lamb leg also brings to mind Xi’an Famous Foods in NYC. Call ahead to check if they have their crispy soft-shell crab entrée, as it often sells out, along with their walnut jumbo crispy shrimp, which is a special treat. Whole fish symbolize abundance, and their sliced whole fish in hot chili oil is a delight for the senses. You can finish your meal with traditional Chinese desserts like egg custard buns and sweet rice balls. Bubble tea is also available.

534 Commack Rd., (631) 586-6888 www.fanchinesefood.com

East Islip

T.O.A.

T.O.A. Asian Fusion in East Islip is a relatively new restaurant located where Ushin House used to be, across from Brookwood Hall. They offer a diverse mix of flavors from Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, and Malaysian cuisines. The restaurant features a cozy dining room and bar, and they also provide takeout service. Recently, I ordered their crispy rice spicy tuna, a popular appetizer. Thai and Malaysian-inspired chicken and beef satay are also excellent starters. The menu includes sushi and sashimi, as well as classic and specialty rolls. I especially enjoy the Huntington Roll. Their fish is consistently fresh, and portions are generous. They also serve a remarkable Peking duck with buns, hoisin sauce, scallions, and cucumber. General Tso’s chicken is another solid option. Poke bowls are available as well. The chain has locations in Huntington, Farmingdale, Sayville, and Melville.

166 W. Main St., (631) 650-5718 www.toaasianfusion.com

Oakdale

Mr. Wang

Mr. Wang in Oakdale is a great takeout spot for dumplings, noodle soups, and classic Chinese dishes. They offer a wide variety of dumplings, including chicken, pork, shrimp, vegetable, and wontons, all available steamed or fried, with some served with their hot sesame sauce. Their barbecue spare ribs, roast pork buns, shrimp toast, and cold noodles with sesame sauce are popular starters, along with the scallion pancake (perfect for dipping in any soup). You can also enjoy Chinatown-style noodle soups with your choice of noodles, such as egg noodles, udon (Japanese noodles), chow fun (thick noodles), or mei fun (thin noodles). I especially like their roast pork and shrimp dumpling soup. Their salt-and-pepper shrimp (spicy) and roast pork with string beans are also hits. My family often orders a few dumplings, a noodle soup, and one to three entrees to share, making for a satisfying meal that’s perfect on cold winter nights.

1300 Montauk Hwy., (631) 318-3555

Smithtown

Pho Fans

Pho Fans in Smithtown is a great Vietnamese restaurant to dine in or take out. Vietnamese cuisine is especially fragrant and fresh-tasting, with the use of lemongrass, star anise, and herbs such as cilantro, mint, and basil. I love ordering their shrimp summer rolls (stuffed with shrimp, vermicelli noodles, vegetables, and herbs) with peanut sauce and crispy spring rolls (which symbolize prosperity and wealth) to start my meal. The papaya and grilled shrimp salad also makes a refreshing beginning to any meal. Bánh mì sandwiches come on a baguette (with grilled beef, chicken, or lemongrass boneless spare ribs), along with cucumber, cilantro, pickled carrots, and mayo, creating the perfect flavor-packed lunch. Pho (Vietnamese rice noodle soup) is perfect for warming up on a cold day. I usually order the beef broth with eye of round and brisket, served with bean sprouts, lime, basil, scallions, onions, and cilantro. The pho broth is fragrant with lemongrass and star anise. Don’t forget to try the Vietnamese iced coffee or hot coffee made with sweetened condensed milk.

36 E. Main St., (631) 386-0666 www.phofansusa.com

Chinese Style Sesame Peanut Noodles with Cucumber, Carrot, and Scallion

This recipe stems from the cold sesame noodles served in Chinese American restaurants here in NYC and on Long Island. They are traditionally served cold. I like to add grilled chicken or shrimp, but they also make a great vegetarian dish as well.

8 oz. dried Chinese-style wheat noodles or spaghetti, cooked according to directions until al dente, drained, rinsed, and tossed with a bit of sesame oil to prevent drying; set aside.

Sauce:

½ c. Chinese sesame paste (or substitute tahini or use all peanut, cashew, or almond butter)

½ c. peanut butter

4-½ tbsp. toasted sesame oil

2 tbsp. brown sugar or honey

2 tbsp. hoisin sauce (or just use all honey or brown sugar)

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2-½ tbsp. Chinese black vinegar sauce or rice vinegar

1-2 tbsp. Kewpie mayonnaise (or brand of your liking; optional)

1 tsp. Sichuan pepper oil, or to taste (can also substitute sriracha)

1-4 tbsp. warm water

Toppings:

1 carrot, julienned

½ English cucumber (seedless), julienned

½ red, yellow, or orange bell pepper, julienned

1-2 scallions, thinly sliced

½ c. roasted peanuts/cashews (optional)

Cook the noodles according to package directions.

In a large bowl, whisk the sauce ingredients together, adding the warm water at the end to thin it out slightly, aiming for a caramel-like, semi-runny consistency that isn’t watery. Set aside. Toss the noodles with some of the sauce to coat. Add a bit more to your liking, depending on the sauciness. Top with vegetables and crushed nuts.